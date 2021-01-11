Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Rather Monk back’, ‘I would cry’ – These Sheffield Wednesday issue clear verdict on out of work manager

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday remain on the lookout for a new manager, and Chris Coleman’s name has emerged as one that could be in the frame.

Yorkshire Live have revealed how the former Wales boss has become one of the favourites for the role, although it should be stressed that Dejphon Chansiri insists there’s no rush to announce Tony Pulis’ successor.

However, it’s fair to say the thought of Coleman managing the Owls has not gone down well with the support.

Since leaving his role as the Welsh national team boss, where he enjoyed incredible success that included reaching the Euro 2016 semi-final, Coleman has struggled to make an impact.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019.

A brief spell with Sunderland resulted in relegation to League One, whilst his time with Hebei China Fortune didn’t go to plan either.

With all that in mind, many Wednesday fans were underwhelmed by talk of Coleman, and here we look at some of the comments debating the 50-year-old…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Rather Monk back’, ‘I would cry’ – These Sheffield Wednesday issue clear verdict on out of work manager

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: