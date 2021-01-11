‘Rather Monk back’, ‘I would cry’ – These Sheffield Wednesday issue clear verdict on out of work manager

Sheffield Wednesday remain on the lookout for a new manager, and Chris Coleman’s name has emerged as one that could be in the frame.

Yorkshire Live have revealed how the former Wales boss has become one of the favourites for the role, although it should be stressed that Dejphon Chansiri insists there’s no rush to announce Tony Pulis’ successor.

However, it’s fair to say the thought of Coleman managing the Owls has not gone down well with the support.

Since leaving his role as the Welsh national team boss, where he enjoyed incredible success that included reaching the Euro 2016 semi-final, Coleman has struggled to make an impact.

A brief spell with Sunderland resulted in relegation to League One, whilst his time with Hebei China Fortune didn’t go to plan either.

With all that in mind, many Wednesday fans were underwhelmed by talk of Coleman, and here we look at some of the comments debating the 50-year-old…

Rather monk back than Coleman and I was his biggest hater — Reade (@sensiblereade) January 11, 2021

Are we just naming every manager who is jobless right now!! — Bear 🐻 aka Chris (@BearWithMeA2nd) January 11, 2021

I. Would. Cry. — Lewis Widdowson (@LMWiddowson) January 11, 2021

Would be a dreadful appointment. — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) January 11, 2021

Seriously… I give in if he gets the job never done anything in club management .. terrible — bradley reay (@bradywilltalk) January 11, 2021

Another in the long list of losers associated with managing #SWFC!

I pray that DC gets it right this, advised by Alonso & not by Paixio.

If in doubt leave it with Thompson until the end of the season, at least he's getting results & the players are playing for him. — Graeme Walker (@GraemeWalker20) January 11, 2021

Oh dear god — Simon Whittaker (@simonwhittaker1) January 11, 2021