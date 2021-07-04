‘Rather exciting time to be a Stoke City fan’ – Stoke City close to completing swoop for 32-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are facing a crucial next few weeks in the transfer window as they aim to ramp up their preparations for the start of next term.

The Potters have so far only been able to bring in Jack Bonham and Ben Wilmot to add to their squad with most of their focus having been on slashing their wage bill.

However, according to the latest report from The Telegraph reporter John Percy, Stoke are now close to completing a move for experienced midfielder Mario Vrancic. The 32-year-old is a free agent after being allowed to leave Norwich City following their promotion to the Premier League.

It is believed that he has already passed his medical and it is likely that he will be announced as a Stoke player on Monday.

So, with Stoke closing in on Vrancic, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it is a good signing for the Potters…

George Harbey

I’m a big fan of this.

Stoke need to recruit wisely this summer, particularly with the club needing to reshape their wage bill with so many players out of contract at the end of the season.

Vrancic has been a steady performer at this level for a couple of years now. He added real goal threat from midfield the first time Norwich went up, and he was also impressive last season.

He is a bit of a set-piece specialist, too, which is also an added bonus.

Stoke need to bolster their midfield ranks after John Obi Mikel recently left the club, and the addition of the Bosnian would be a positive one.

Toby Wilding

I think that this is an outstanding signing for Stoke in all honesty.

With Ryan Woods and Jon Obi Mikel already moving on this summer, and the likes of Joe Allen and Sam Clucas potentially set to be on their way as well, it does seem as though they could do to add some extra options to their midfield in the coming months.

Vrancic is someone who could certainly fill that role well, with plenty of promotion-winning experience at this level from his time with Norwich, where he has often demonstrated the ability to turn a game with one big moment out of very little.

That is something that could make him a big asset for Stoke, and the fact he is available on a free transfer only makes this even more appealing from a financial perspective as well.

With one promotion winner having already joined the club this week, with Ben Wilmot moving from Watford, it does seem as though it could be a rather exciting time to be a Stoke City fan at the minute.

Jacob Potter

I really like the sound of this rumoured agreement.

Vrancic has really impressed me whilst with Norwich, and he’s shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship in his time with the Canaries.

The midfielder will feel as though he has unfinished business in the second tier as well, and if Stoke can offer him regular game time, then this is a move that will work for all parties involved.

With Sam Clucas emerging on West Brom’s radar, then reinforcements in the centre of midfield are certainly going to be needed at the bet365 Stadium.

This would be a smart signing by Michael O’Neill’s side.