Rated: The 12 best Bristol City players this season in order – Do you agree?

A season that started with so much promise is set to end in disappointment for Bristol City.

With Dean Holden at the helm, the Robins flew out of the blocks in the first few months of the season but some dreadful form since Christmas means they’re now on course to finish just a few places above the bottom three.

The arrival of Nigel Pearson has done little to turn fortunes around and the last month or so has highlighted the size of the task facing the experienced manager, who is understood to have agreed a three-year deal with the South West club.

It’s not all be bad news, however, and there have been some players that have impressed throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

With just two games left of the season, we’re looking back across the whole of the season to rate the 12 best City players in order from the current campaign – only including players that have made more than 15 appearances (Sorry Alfie Mawson)!

Let us know if you agree…