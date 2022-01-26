‘Rate this a lot’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club strike transfer agreement with Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the loan signing of Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean via the club website.

Dean joins as the Owls’ third signing of the January transfer window, following in the footsteps of Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules.

Dean, who arrives with a wealth of Football League experience, has racked up over 400 senior appearances throughout his career thus far, with nearly 300 of them coming in the Championship.

The central defender has also played a large enough role in Birmingham’s season this time out, playing 15 league games for the Blues and captaining the side on 11 occasions.

However, he had not appeared in the Championship club’s last nine league games, not making the bench in the last six.

Sheffield Wednesday have seemingly been after a defender since the window opened at the start of the month, with Darren Moore possessing a lack of depth at the back.

Wednesday have conceded 11 goals in their last four league games, with the arrival of an experienced Championship defender like Dean set to address the increased number of goals that the club are shipping at the moment.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter have reacted to the arrival of the Birmingham centre back…

Rate this a lot. https://t.co/ZvDFZkxJXH — Luke Mitchell (@Luke_Mitchell95) January 26, 2022

Are we actually going to play him?? — Macca18 (@Macca188) January 26, 2022

Great business — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) January 26, 2022

Solid signing no nonsense CB good luck Harlee — Swfcste77 (@swfcste77) January 26, 2022

Hahahaha we are going up — H A R R Y (@HarryMiiddleton) January 26, 2022

Great signing for this league and on a par with Danny Batth. Bet it’s expensive mind! — The Exile (@TheExil16147777) January 26, 2022

Thats a cracking signing Wednesday. Well done!! — Darren Gilfoyle ⚽️ (@darrengilfoyle) January 26, 2022

Good signing, we already knew tho thanks to att chansiri — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) January 26, 2022