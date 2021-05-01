‘Rate him over what we have’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with former star

Nottingham Forest are monitoring the situation of Britt Assombalonga, according to the Athletic.

Assombalonga left the City Ground for Middlesbrough in 2017, with Boro splashing a club-record fee of £15million for his signature.

The striker has scored 47 goals in 161 games for Boro during his time at the Riverside, but will be leaving at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

This will leave many clubs on high alert, with Rangers and several Championship sides keeping an eye on Assombalonga as they potentially look to sign him on a free transfer.

According to the Athletic, Forest are also monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation as they prepare to make a move to potentially bring him back to the City Ground this summer.

Assombalonga joined Forest from Peterborough for around £5.5million in 2014, with the striker scoring 15 goals in 29 games in his first season on Trentside.

Injuries hampered his time at the City Ground, though, and when he left for Boro in 2017, he had scored 30 goals in 69 games.

Forest are in need of attacking reinforcements as only three teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Championship this season. Is Assombalonga the answer, though?

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of this speculation…

Can't believe it's a debate tbh. Grabbs all day, Britt has been pants since he left us / got injured and as you said wanted out. Only have to look back to last year for a quality Grabbs season.

Completely agree we need 2 bring in a couple of strikers to be fair. — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 30, 2021

Britt suits our style way better than Grabban does #nffc — david huskisson (@dhuskiss) April 30, 2021

Neither — Ian Ward (@63xBigger) April 30, 2021

Although I'd still consider selling Brit for 15 million and getting him back for free a hell of a move! Still rate him over what we have — Freebs The Tree (@FreebsTheTree) April 30, 2021

Exactly the kind of names I want to see 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 well….two of the three — Freebs The Tree (@FreebsTheTree) April 30, 2021

Indeed. Fortunately he has been one of those players who has never come back to haunt us, missed numerous sitters against us and rarely.played well! — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 30, 2021

Not the most popular opinion but I think Grabbs can still do it.

If we are able to bring in some pace and creativity wide and from midfield I think that's half the battle.

Defo bring in another striker in early to mid 20s with Murray expected to leave. — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 30, 2021

Neither — David gravener (@DGravener) April 30, 2021