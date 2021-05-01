Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Rate him over what we have’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with former star

Nottingham Forest are monitoring the situation of Britt Assombalonga, according to the Athletic.

Assombalonga left the City Ground for Middlesbrough in 2017, with Boro splashing a club-record fee of £15million for his signature.

The striker has scored 47 goals in 161 games for Boro during his time at the Riverside, but will be leaving at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

This will leave many clubs on high alert, with Rangers and several Championship sides keeping an eye on Assombalonga as they potentially look to sign him on a free transfer.

According to the Athletic, Forest are also monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation as they prepare to make a move to potentially bring him back to the City Ground this summer.

Assombalonga joined Forest from Peterborough for around £5.5million in 2014, with the striker scoring 15 goals in 29 games in his first season on Trentside.

Injuries hampered his time at the City Ground, though, and when he left for Boro in 2017, he had scored 30 goals in 69 games.

Forest are in need of attacking reinforcements as only three teams have scored fewer goals than them in the Championship this season. Is Assombalonga the answer, though?

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of this speculation…


Article title: 'Rate him over what we have' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with former star

