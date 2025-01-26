After news emerged last week that Wycombe Wanderers were keen on appointing Rasmus Bertelsen as their new head coach, the Randers FC manager has now rejected these proposals to stay in his current post.

Tipsbladet revealed earlier last week that Wanderers and Bertelsen were in talks over the vacancy at Adams Park, as the Chairboys had 'fallen in love' with the Danish Superliga boss.

The 41-year-old reportedly entertained these talks, insisting that any deal would have to include his assistant, Fatah Abdirahman, joining him in HP12.

However, the latest update from the same publication has revealed that after days of intense dialog, Bertelsen has opted to turn down the opportunity to become the next Wycombe head coach, remaining with high-flying Randers in the Superliga.

Wycombe Wanderers manager hunt to continue after Rasmus Bertelsen rejection

The new information that has come to light today is a setback for the Chairboys, as Wycombe have reportedly been chasing the Dane and his assistant for a while, sending many attractive offers his way in recent times.

Tipsbladet also said that the Wanderers hierarchy were willing to go to great lengths to secure the services of Bertelsen and Abdirahman, and have been 'incredibly warm' towards the highly-regarded coaching duo.

However, after more discussions were held at the end of last week, the League One side were unable to convince the Randers duo to come to Adams Park and spearhead the push for promotion. This means that Wycombe will have to look elsewhere for their replacement for Matt Bloomfield.

In the meantime, Sam Grace remains in interim charge of the high-flying Chairboys and is expected to remain in the dugout for the visit of Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

Wycombe Wanderers must move on quickly after Bertelsen rejection

Despite this setback, Wycombe must not dwell on their number one target opting to remain in his native Denmark. The eye for talent that Dan Rice has in Scandinavia is working wonders in the transfer window, and could be where he sees his next head coach coming from.

The new report suggests that the Blues are willing to fight tooth and nail to secure the right man for the job, even if they're under contract elsewhere.

The prospect of moving to England is an enticing one for players abroad, even at League One level, as Wycombe have proven by signing Anders Hagelskjaer and Magnus Westergaard.

The timing of Bloomfield's departure has been less than ideal, as Rice must now hunt for a new head coach with the added pressure of a promotion battle on his hands. The hierarchy will be keen to ensure that the 40-year-old leaving doesn't affect results on the pitch.

Whilst they were able to secure a victory at Mansfield Town in Grace's first game as interim boss, Saturday's uninspired performance against Northampton Town suggested that the owners will want to move quickly to secure a new boss.