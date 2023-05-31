Southampton director of football Rasmus Ankersen admits the club may have to sell captain James Ward-Prowse this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Ward-Prowse is widely expected to depart St Mary's this summer, with Premier League sides West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all credited with an interest.

The Saints are said to be demanding £40 million for Ward-Prowse, viewing him as one of their main sellable assets along with fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is attracting attention from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Despite his side's struggles, Ward-Prowse has had another impressive individual season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has been with the Saints since the age of eight, but his time on the South Coast could now be coming to an end as he refused to rule out an exit.

"This is a club that’s meant a lot to me," Ward-Prowse told the club's official website. "I’ve been here for 20 years now and had a fantastic journey and enjoyed every minute of it, and you never know what’s going to happen in the future."

What did Rasmus Ankersen say?

Ankersen says that while the club would love to keep Ward-Prowse, he conceded that there is a strong chance he may move on this summer.

"We would love to keep him. He is Mr Southampton, he’s done amazing things. He will be in demand. If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially & satisfies James then out of respect we will have to have that conversation," Ankersen told The Times.

Owner Dragan Solak echoed Ankersen's view, admitting it would be tough to stand in the way of Ward-Prowse if he receives an attractive offer.

"It would be selfish to say, we have a contract, and not fair to him. If he can play Champions League football next season, then that would be great for him. We have to see who will approach us," Solak told The Times.

Should Southampton cash in on James Ward-Prowse this summer?

It seems inevitable that Ward-Prowse will be leaving Southampton this summer.

While the club may not receive their £40 million valuation, there are likely to be some significant offers for Ward-Prowse and he will surely be tempted by the opportunity to stay in the top flight and potentially play European football.

Ward-Prowse has been the Saints' key player for a number of years now and it cannot be underestimated how big a loss he will be, but his sale will at least generate funds for incoming manager Russell Martin to invest in the squad for a much-needed rebuild.

The hierarchy will now be determined to secure the maximum possible fee for Ward-Prowse and he will have no shortage of suitors over the coming months.