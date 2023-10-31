Highlights Manchester United welcomes Newcastle United to Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup match, a repeat of last year's final which United won 2-0.

Both teams are in different positions now compared to last year, with United struggling in the Premier League and Newcastle finding their form.

Manchester United's possible starting XI for the game includes Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon, Casemiro, Mount, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, and Hojlund.

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Wednesday night in a repeat of last year’s Carabao Cup final.

Man United ran out 2-0 winners in the final, and it secured Erik ten Hag’s first piece of silverware at the club.

However, eight months on, it could be said that the two teams are in different positions as they were heading into that final. The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League this season, with them playing football that has many of their supporters frustrated and disappointed.

While Newcastle had a slow start to the campaign, they have now started to find their feet in the league and in Europe.

Ten Hag’s men come into this game in unpredictable form, and they will be hoping this is a chance of getting back to winning ways and maybe repeating last season’s success.

As the game edges closer, here we have looked at the possible starting XI for Manchester United for this game…

GK: Andre Onana

Onana is ten Hag’s number one goalkeeper, and in the last few games, he has started to show glimpses of what he was brought in for.

Given it is Premier League opposition, Onana is likely going to keep his place for this clash.

RB: Diogo Dalot

Dalot has been Man United’s right-back ever since Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up his injury.

Wan-Bissaka is back in training, but this game could come too soon; therefore, it is likely Dalot is going to continue in his absence.

CB: Raphael Varane

Varane was dropped to United’s bench on Sunday, and it was believed to be more for tactical reasons than fitness concerns.

So, barring a fresh injury, Varane will be expected to return to the starting XI on Wednesday.

CB: Harry Maguire

Maguire has been restored to the starting XI in recent weeks and, in fact, has been one of United’s best players in that period.

Maguire will be eager to continue playing, and ten Hag is likely going to partner him alongside Varane.

LB: Sergio Reguilon

Reguilon was surprisingly benched for the Manchester derby, and with Victor Lindelof struggling in that game, Reguilon is likely going to be recalled to the starting XI.

CM: Casemiro

Casemiro has missed Man United’s last three games in all competitions, and with him not being fit enough for the weekend’s game, ten Hag will hope he can play against Newcastle.

The Brazilian has been missed by United, and if he has trained ahead of the game, he is likely to be restored to the team.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount has been left out of Man United’s starting XI’s in recent games, which has come as a surprise to many fans.

The Red Devils need to be on the front foot on Wednesday, and that may mean ten Hag’s puts Mount back into the team for this game.

RW: Antony

Antony was benched in the Manchester derby but came on in a late cameo off the bench.

The Brazilian is always a preferred choice under ten Hag, and he will likely be handed a start in this EFL Cup tie.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes very rarely misses a game for Man United, and that is unlikely to change here.

The Portuguese has yet to get going this season, and he will hope he can be important in this clash and lead United into the quarterfinals of the competition.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho has had to watch on for most of this season, as Marcus Rashford has been regularly picked on the left-hand side.

However, Rashford is really struggling with his form and performances, and this may be a game that ten Hag brings the forward out and allows Garnacho to shine from the start.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund is Man United’s main man in attack, and while he hasn’t scored as many goals as he would have liked, he is putting in excellent performances at the top end of the pitch.

The Danish international is ahead of Anthony Martial, and with the club needing a win here, Hojlund is likely going to start once again.