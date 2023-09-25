Highlights Manchester United are likely to rotate their starting XI for the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace, with several players getting an opportunity to start.

Altay Bayindir could make his debut in goal, replacing regular number one goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Marcus Rashford may be rested, giving Alejandro Garnacho a chance to start on the left wing, while Anthony Martial may get a rare start up front.

Manchester United begin their defence of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night as they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took this competition very seriously last season, and they will be expected to do so once again, starting on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag used the competition to end Man United’s trophy drought and the Dutchman would love to win it again this season along with many other trophies.

The Red Devils have had a difficult few weeks, as injuries and defeats have placed pressure on ten Hag and his team.

However, they will hope their win at Burnley on Saturday night can be the catalyst they need to kickstart their campaign.

This encounter against Crystal Palace is the first of two in the space of this week, and it is likely a game in which both sides will look to rotate their starting XIs.

So, with the game getting ever closer, here at Football League World, we have looked at the possible starting XI for Manchester United.

GK: Altay Bayindir

This could be where the first change of the evening comes for ten Hag, as he takes out his regular number one goalkeeper Andre Onana for Altay Bayindir.

The Turkish international joined the club in the summer to be backup to Onana and could be in line for his debut in this clash.

RB: Diogo Dalot

Man United find themselves light in the full-back areas, so that may mean that Dalot, who has been playing there for the last few games, keeps his spot for this game.

CB: Raphael Varane

Varane had missed the last three games for Man United but returned to the matchday squad on Saturday against Burnley and came off the bench in the final 10 minutes.

Ten Hag could use this game as a chance for the Frenchman to get back up to fitness ahead of their weekend game.

CB: Jonny Evans

Evans started his first game since returning to Old Trafford in the summer on Saturday evening and impressed in the 1-0 victory against Burnley.

Given the recent injury issues and with Victor Lindelof likely to start on the weekend, he could partner Varane.

LB: Sergio Reguilon

As mentioned, Man United are struggling for depth in the full-back areas, so unless an academy player is given a chance, it is expected that Reguilon starts once again at left-back.

The Spaniard has performed very well since joining the club towards the end of the transfer window.

CM: Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat is another player who joined the club towards the end of the transfer window but has been nursing a back complaint in the last few weeks.

He got himself match-ready and was on the bench for the game at Turf Moor. He came on to replace Reguilon with a few minutes to go and could now be in line to make his first start for the club at Old Trafford.

CM: Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has featured more for Man United this season than some fans may have expected, as the club has had several injuries to deal with.

The Denmark international was dropped to the bench for the game against Burnley and could be reinstated to the starting XI as Casemiro and Scott McTominay are rested.

RW: Mason Mount

Mount returned to first-team training last week but wasn’t risked for the games against Bayern Munich and Burnley.

He has continued training and instead could be ready for this Carabao Cup clash, as he looks to get back to match sharpness after a month out.

He could be played on the right-hand side for this game, a position he isn’t unaware of having played there for Chelsea and England.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

As ever, Bruno Fernandes will be expected to start this game, as the captain doesn’t like missing matches, and ten Hag sees him as a crucial part of his attack.

Fernandes comes into this game on the back of grabbing the only goal of the game last time out, as he slotted home a lovely volley after Jonny Evans’ excellent ball.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho

This may be a game in which ten Hag drops Marcus Rashford to the bench as he looks to rest the Englishman.

Therefore, Garnacho could be given a chance to start in his preferred role, as the Argentine has struggled to start in recent weeks.

ST: Anthony Martial

Rasmus Hojlund has been leading the line for Man United in the last few games, and that will be expected to continue.

So, for this Carabao Cup game, ten Hag may look to rest Hojlund and give Martial a rare start.

The Frenchman hasn’t started a game this season yet but has featured in most games, as he’s been brought on by the United manager.