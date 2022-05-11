Rarmani Edmonds-Green sends Rotherham United message ahead of Huddersfield Town return

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has been on loan with Rotherham United this season, having joined from Huddersfield Town at the start of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has done well, too, making 28 appearances for the Millers, scoring twice and providing three assists.

It’s been a successful season for Rotherham who, despite having a dip in form, were able to gain automatic promotion back to the Championship, with Edmonds-Green playing his part and becoming well loved by the fans.

However, now the season is over, the defender has left his loan club to return to Huddersfield Town.

As he departs, the player has taken to Twitter to send a message to the Rotherham fans reflecting on his time with the club, saying: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone @OfficialRUFC, the manager, coaching staff, all my team mates and especially the fans. never did I think I would enjoy my football so much and achieve what we have this season. Was an honour to represent such a great club.”

The Verdict:

The words from the 23-year-old sum up exactly what you want to see from a loan spell. The player has clearly benefited from his time at Rotherham and he says himself he feels as though he is enjoying his football.

Furthermore, Rotherham have clearly benefited from his services too and he is held in high regard by the fans, who feel his commitment to the side this year was exceptional. The fact that he has been able to achieve a promotion with them will be something that will motivate him to push forward with his career in the hope of achieving it again.

Whether he will be given a chance at Huddersfield is yet to be seen and could depend on which league they find themselves in. However, with Rotherham promoted, if the Terriers did want to send him on loan again, they may be a suitable option.