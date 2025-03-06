Sunderland forward Jewison Bennette is set to complete a move to Ukranian Premier League side, LNZ Cherkasy.

That is according to Ukranian journalist Igor Burbas - relayed by Champion, who states that the Costa Rican international is set to depart the Stadium of Light for a six-figure sum, with just five days of the division's transfer window remaining.

The side who currently sit in the middle reaches of the Ukranian top flight have been interested in striking a deal to secure Bennette's services in recent weeks, and now it looks a certainty that the 20-year-old, who has had next-to-no involvement WITH the Black Cats since the appointment of Regis Le Bris, will move to the Eastern European side imminently.

Jewison Bennette set for six-figure exit from Sunderland AFC

Bennette was acquired by the Wearside outfit in the summer of 2022 on a four-year contract from Costa Rican side, CS Heradino, under the management of Alex Neil just after the club's long-awaited return to the Championship.

The club placed a strong emphasis on the winger's potential, which was echoed with the fact there was a 'club option' to extend his contract until the summer of 2027, but circumstances couldn't have played out any differently under five permanent or temporary managers at the Stadium of Light.

Since making his debut for Sunderland against Reading on September 14th 2022, Bennette has made just 21 appearances for the club, with the bulk of those coming under Tony Mowbray as a youthful side who defied the odds and earned a play-off berth in their first season back at second tier level.

The 15-time international netted against Watford as well as Premier League side, Fulham during that particular campaign, but has struggled massively when it comes to sourcing first-team football since, making just three appearances - including a rare sighting through a nine-minute cameo against Preston North End in the EFL Cup back in August.

Jewison Bennette's Time at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 2 (As of March 6th, 2025)

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Greek Super League side, Aris FC, in an attempt to boost his development and chances of featuring for his national side, League One play-off chasers, Charlton Athletic, failed to strike a temporary agreement of their own on Deadline Day last month, before the aforementioned LNZ began their own pursuit of Bennette.

And, after appearing on the club's radar, it has since been revealed by Burbas that the Ukranian outfit will pay a €500k sum for his signature, as they also target Beni Makouana of divisional rivals, Polissya Zhytomyr.

Jewison Bennette departure is needed for all parties

After failing to adapt to English football, this move away from the North East presents Bennette with a chance to re-ignite his personal career, whilst also benefitting Sunderland and LNZ.

It is clear that Roman Grigorchuk's side are looking to bolster their wide departments with the pursuit of the Costa Rican and Makouana, with there being plenty of evidence in the past that players with Bennete's pace and dynamism suit the Ukranian top-flight more, in comparison to a more robust league such as the Championship.

Following his struggles on Wearside, Sunderland will also be satisfied to have garnered a six-figure sum for his services, instead of a continuous cycle of sending the wide man out on loan, and eventually risking losing his services for nothing altogether.