Highlights Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan could look to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has made 18 senior appearances for the Owls, although the last of those came all the way back in March 2022.

Brennan would prefer to wait until January in the hope of finding other opportunities in the EFL, rather than moving to The National League now.

Defender Ciaran Brennan looks as though he could be set to leave Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from Yorkshire Live claimed that the 23-year-old will assess his options with the view to a move at the turn of the year, having struggled for opportunities at Hillsborough in recent times.

How have things gone for Brennan at Sheffield Wednesday?

Having come through the youth ranks with the Owls, Brennan has already made 18 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club.

Meanwhile, he would also make 21 senior appearances on loan with Swindon Town in League Two last season, before that stint was cut short by injury.

After returning to Sheffield Wednesday, Brennan did feature briefly during pre-season, under former manager Xisco Munoz.

However, an injury then ruled him out of the start of the campaign, and he has since fallen down the pecking order at Hillsborough.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has not been named in the Owls' 25-man Championship squad for this season.

As a result, it is now 19 months since Brennan last played a competitive first-team game for Sheffield Wednesday, and it seems as though that could lead to a move for him, come the turn of the year.

Could Brennan leave Sheffield Wednesday in January?

According to this latest update, Brennan's lack of game time for Wednesday, means he is set to consider his future with the Owls in the lead-up to the January window.

Indeed, it is thought that the 23-year-old would be open to a move come that point, in order to get his career moving once again.

While there is still one place in the Owls' squad list, that is expected to be handed to either Marvin Johnson or Momo Diaby, in an indicator of Brennan's place in the pecking order at Hillsborough.

Although Brennan could still move on loan to a National League club now, the defender would apparently prefer to wait until January, in the hope that he can secure a deal with another Football League club.

As things stand, Brennan's contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire at the end of this season, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Should Brennan leave Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window?

It does feel as though a move elsewhere for Brennan at the turn of the year, could certainly make sense for the defender.

At 23-years-old, he is at the stage of his career where he does need to be playing as much football as possible, if he is going to ensure he can go on and have a fruitful time as a player.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

However, his ongoing exile from the Owls' squad, suggests that is not going to happen if he remains at Hillsborough, while Wednesday themselves may want to move him to make room for new recruits in the January window.

With that in mind, a parting of the ways could be best for all concerned come the turn of the year, and you imagine there are a number of clubs in the Football League, who could be interested in a player with Brennan's potential and defensive pedigree.