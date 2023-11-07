Highlights Queens Park Rangers appointed Marti Cifuentes as head coach, hoping for a turnaround in their recent losing streak.

Striker Charlie Kelman has had limited playing time this season and is hoping to prove himself under Cifuentes.

Kelman's contract with QPR expires at the end of the season, and his performances in the coming months could determine his future with the club.

A new era is underway at Queens Park Rangers following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as head coach.

Cifuentes made the move from Hammarby to take over at Loftus Road, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked after the 2-1 defeat to leaders Leicester City last weekend, the club's sixth consecutive defeat.

The R's losing run came to an end as they drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday in Cifuentes' first game, with Georgie Kelly equalising for the Millers after Ilias Chair's stunning strike had given the visitors the lead.

QPR currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Bristol City next Saturday.

One player will be hoping for a change of fortunes under Cifuentes is striker Charlie Kelman, who has found his minutes limited so far this season.

How has Charlie Kelman performed for QPR this season?

Kelman spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions to help the O's to the League Two title.

The 22-year-old remained at Loftus Road this summer, with Ainsworth opting against sending him out on loan again, but he has struggled to force his way into the team.

Kelman started the opening day game against Watford at Vicarage Road, but with the R's 4-0 down, he was substituted at the break, and his game time has been restricted since then.

The striker has made just four appearances in total this campaign, and he was introduced as a late substitute against Rotherham in Cifuentes' first game on Saturday.

Will Charlie Kelman be part of Marti Cifuentes' plans at QPR?

With Kelman's contract at Loftus Road expiring at the end of the season, he is facing a crucial few months that could define his future at the club.

It is a positive for Kelman that he featured against the Millers at the weekend, but substitute appearances may not be enough to earn him a new deal.

Some of the R's main attacking threats from last season have found it tough in front of goal this campaign, with Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair both netting just one goal each so far, and Chris Willock is yet to get on the scoresheet.

The emergence of Sinclair Armstrong has been a huge positive in what has been a tough season, but the Irishman has also scored just once, and the Hoops are the second-lowest scorers in the Championship with just 11 goals to their name.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Cifuentes will need to get his forwards firing if he is to keep the R's in the division this season, but should they fail to rediscover their form, Kelman could be handed an opportunity.

Kelman's versatility will be useful for Cifuentes as he can play as a central striker or in an advanced midfield role, and he could certainly have a big part to play for the Hoops.

Should Kelman not be part of Cifuentes' plans, another loan spell away from Loftus Road could be considered to give him a chance to impress the Spaniard or put himself in the frame for a permanent move in the summer.