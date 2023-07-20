Liam Shaw is set to leave Celtic to join Wigan Athletic as Shaun Maloney continues to add to his squad this summer.

Who is Liam Shaw?

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, and he would enjoy a breakthrough campaign in 2020/21. However, with his deal at Hillsborough expiring that summer, there were doubts about his future, and Shaw agreed a pre-contract with the Glasgow giants.

His time at Celtic hasn’t really gone to plan, with the change in management not helping, whilst there is obviously fierce competition for places at Parkhead.

Therefore, Shaw has had to go out on loan to get minutes in the past few years, initially with Motherwell before spending last season at Morecambe.

Whilst it was a disappointing time for the Shrimps, as they were relegated to League Two, Shaw was one of the positives for the team, as he improved as a player.

Wigan to sign Liam Shaw from Celtic

The all-action midfielder is back at Celtic now, but it’s clear he has no future under Brendan Rodgers, so a move was always on the cards this summer.

And, it appears he will be joining the Latics, who have a connection with Celtic through Maloney, who obviously played for the Scottish champions during his playing career.

It’s stated by Wigan Today that the move is at an advanced stage, so it seems likely Shaw will become the latest player to link up with Wigan ahead of the new season.

There’s no mention of the specific details of the transfer, but even if it’s permanent, he is not going to command a big fee considering he is out of the picture at Celtic. Shaw does have a deal with the club until the summer of 2025.

What will Liam Shaw offer Wigan?

As mentioned, Shaw is a player that has proven himself in League One last season, and he brings a real physicality and energy to the side in the middle of the park.

His career hasn’t taken off as many expected after watching him at Sheffield Wednesday, but it was always going to be tough for him to get the minutes he needed to develop at Celtic.

So, this is a great opportunity for him to join a club where he should be playing week in, week out, and he fits the profile for what Maloney wants. That’s because he is a young, hungry player who can contribute to the high tempo style that the manager wants to implement.

Wigan summer transfer plans

There’s been so much going on at Wigan over the past few months, but fans will hope for a bright future under the new ownership, even if they are paying the price for the former regime with the points deduction that will hinder them this season.

Nevertheless, Maloney will feel he has a good squad that will be very competitive, as he has made some smart signings so far, and this would be another shrewd addition.

Wigan begin their season with a game at Derby County on the opening day.