Rarely seen Burnley man sent big warning by international manager

After Bailey Peacock-Farrel had a strong season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season, in which he kept 15 clean sheets in 45 league appearances, Burnley decided to keep their player at Turf Moor this season.

However, with Arijanet Muric having also been signed by Burnley this summer, Peacock-Farrell has had to settle with being second choice and has made just three appearances in all competitions so far this season.

As an international for Northern Ireland, the 25-year-old has been first choice in the side since 2018.

However, he is now the only one of the Northern Ireland goalkeepers not to be playing regular football with Conor Hazard on loan with HJK Whilst Luke Southwood is on loan with Cheltenham.

As a result, manager Ian Baraclough has set Peacock-Farrell a clear challenge as he said to the Independent: “We have spoken about that [not getting regular minutes].

“I’ve spoken to Conor Hazard and Luke Southwood. Bailey was the only one not playing. He knows he’s got competition, so obviously he’s keeping himself in shape.

“If the next [international] window is March, he’s got six months to get in the team [at Burnley] or in January move on.”

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-Burnley players?

1 of 18 Wayne Hennessey Irish Welsh

The Verdict:

This is quite an ultimatum for Bailey Peacock-Farrell who will want to continue playing as first choice for his international side.

You can understand why Baraclough wants his squad to be getting regular game time not least because it ensures they are staying in the right shape and have the mindset of playing games.

However, as it stands you can’t see the goalkeeper shifting Muric at Turf Moor leaving you wondering whether he will be pushing for a move away in January.

Given how well he did on loan last season, a loan move could be a real bonus for Peacock-Farrell allowing him to continue playing regularly and develop his game.

However, whether or not Kompany would be willing to sanction this move will have to be seen.