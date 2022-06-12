Rarely seen Burnley man eyed for summer loan move by Championship club

Luton Town are interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris on loan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

The Hatters struggled badly with injuries to their goalkeeping options during the 2021/22 season, when they were forced to bring in a number of shot-stoppers on emergency loan deals.

Are these 20 Luton Town transfer facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Luton signed Alex Palmer on a permanent basis True False

Now it seems as though that is something the club are keen to avoid next time around, by adding to their options between the posts in the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Luton are keen to speak to Norris, about the prospect of him making a loan move to Kenilworth Road for the 2022/23 campaign.

Norris joined Burnley from Wolves back in the summer of 2020, but has since made just three appearances in all competitions for the Clarets over the course of the past two seasons.

As a result, it is suggested that the 28-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, could have a better chance of regular game time with a move to Luton.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Luton Town perspective.

There can be no doubt that the Hatters need to add to their goalkeeping options this summer, to avoid the availability that dogged them in that position during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, considering the fact that Norris has layed very little senior football in the past couple of season, you do wonder whether he will have the match sharpness required to deal with the pressure of playing senior football week in, week out.

That could therefore make this a bit of a risk for the Hatters, given they will be determined to improve on their run to the Championship play-off last season.