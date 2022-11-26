Rarely seen Blackpool man opens up on recent injury troubles

Blackpool striker Jake Beesley has opened up on his injury issues this season as he hopes to impress Michael Appleton following his return to training.

The 25-year-old has yet to kick a ball this season after he suffered a broken foot during the summer. But the striker is now back in training and is currently away in Spain with his teammates as part of the club’s warm-weather training camp.

It’s been a frustrating time for the former Rochdale forward who would have wanted to make a positive impression on his new manager but has been unable to do so due to injury.

With those injury issues now behind him, Beesley is hoping to make up for the lost time and get his season up and running.

Speaking to Blackpool’s in-house media team in Spain, Beesley said: “It’s good to come out here with the lads, be back involved with it and be back in training.

“Everything is going to plan so far. I’ve had to train on my own for three or four weeks but now I’m just starting to come back into full training, so it’s going well so far and hopefully, I can carry on smoothly.”

Speaking about the timing of his injury, Beesley was frustrated but put it down to bad luck, as he added: “The injury I got was just unlucky. I obviously wanted to impress the new manager when he came in. It didn’t happen but this is my time to try and impress him in training .”

Beesley arrived at Bloomfield Road last January and took a while to get going in tangerine. After scoring nine in 21 last season, it wasn’t until towards the end of the campaign that Beesley was able to showcase what he could do.

He managed two goals in six appearances and will be looking to hit that same form coming into the games in December.