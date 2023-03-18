Sheffield United are confident of being able to pay their players this month despite putting a host of cost-saving measures in place in a bid to steer clear of administration, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Blades are second in the Championship and on course to return to the Premier League this term but are facing severe financial issues amid ongoing delays to a potential takeover deal.

United were placed under an EFL embargo in January after failing to pay outstanding installments owed to both Liverpool and Malmo as part of the respective deals for Rhian Brewster and Anel Ahmedhodžić.

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that with investment having dried up from the current ownership and a potential takeover deal facing ongoing delays, the Yorkshire club have put cost-saving measures in place to ensure they avoid administration and a points deduction.

Their financial problems are said to have worsened in recent weeks, which has led to them to turn off undersoil heating at their training ground, limit the use of grass fertilizer on training pitches and specialist analyst software, and cut back on the use of part-time and casual office staff among other things.

However, a rare positive update has emerged concerning the club's finances as they're said to be confident that they will still be able to pay their players despite their ongoing issues.

The report claims that United would face a 12-point deduction this season, which would be a massive blow to their promotion hopes, if they go into administration before next Thursday.

On the pitch, Paul Heckingbottom's side host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The Verdict

It's a reflection of how concerning things have become that the news that the Blades are confident they will be able to pay their players this month is viewed as a positive.

But it is undoubtedly good news - not least because failing to pay players and staff can bring with it sizeable penalties, including a potential points deduction.

You have to give credit to Heckingbottom, his players, and his staff for continuing to have success despite the off-field issues at the club.

Hopefully, things are sorted out very soon.