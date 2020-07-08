‘Rapidly changing my mind on Struber’ – Many Barnsley fans left unimpressed by Luton Town showing

Barnsley left it late to secure a draw with Luton Town last night, but Gerhard Struber’s side are now facing a real battle if they are to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Since the season restarted last month, Barnsley had been in fine form, picking up seven points from Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

However, two winnable fixtures have presented themselves since then in Stoke City and Luton, with Struber’s side managing only a single point.

That came last night as Aapo Halme’s 84th minute goal cancelled out Luke Berry’s early effort in a game where Barnsley bossed the ball and had plenty of opportunities to win the three points.

The result moves Barnsley within three points of safety, but the two sides directly above them in the table, Hull City and Middlesbrough, are both in action this evening, with Bristol City and Millwall awaiting them.

In the eyes of many Barnsley fans, more dropped points last night leaves them facing the reality of relegation.

Over on Twitter, on the back of a dominant display but uninspiring result, many Barnsley fans delivered a similar verdict…

Can’t be doing that lads. pic.twitter.com/EnVIXVVBGx — Jack Andrews (@JackAnd16897602) July 7, 2020

Laughable — Alex (@alex_bfc1) July 7, 2020

Absolute joke lads — Zzak.watson (@watson_zzak) July 7, 2020

9 points against 3 teams pushing for promotion and then a point against 2 sides in the relegation scrap. We desperately need to change our tactics. We can say we should’ve got all 3 points at at the end of the day we got 1 — george williams (@BfcGeorgee) July 7, 2020

61% possession and 20 shots against the worst team I’ve seen this season. We don’t have enough quality, Jacob Brown is a waste of space, Chaplin ineffective and Woodrow out of position. — Mike Wood (@ibusinessidiot) July 7, 2020

Enough chances to win 3 games. Pure lack of quality, them lads gave it their all, just aren't good enough. Disgraceful summer signings and poor manager decisions, mainly picking his mates and playing Jacob Brown up front all season. Miracle if we stay up now. — reece hardy (@HardyReece) July 7, 2020

Shocking lads shocking — Aaron whelan (@Whelan9769) July 7, 2020

Story of much of our season. Plenty of effort, possession and shots, but little to show for it. — Vince Robinson (@vrobdecor) July 7, 2020

Relegation confirmed. Rapidly changing my mind on Struber and not in a good way. — Steve Rose (@SteveRose1968) July 7, 2020