Barnsley

‘Rapidly changing my mind on Struber’ – Many Barnsley fans left unimpressed by Luton Town showing

Published

3 mins ago

on

Barnsley left it late to secure a draw with Luton Town last night, but Gerhard Struber’s side are now facing a real battle if they are to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Since the season restarted last month, Barnsley had been in fine form, picking up seven points from Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

However, two winnable fixtures have presented themselves since then in Stoke City and Luton, with Struber’s side managing only a single point.

That came last night as Aapo Halme’s 84th minute goal cancelled out Luke Berry’s early effort in a game where Barnsley bossed the ball and had plenty of opportunities to win the three points.

The result moves Barnsley within three points of safety, but the two sides directly above them in the table, Hull City and Middlesbrough, are both in action this evening, with Bristol City and Millwall awaiting them.

In the eyes of many Barnsley fans, more dropped points last night leaves them facing the reality of relegation.

Over on Twitter, on the back of a dominant display but uninspiring result, many Barnsley fans delivered a similar verdict…


