Coventry City have announced the signing of winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues from Australian A-League side Macarthur FC.

The 20-year-old, who was born in the Netherlands, moved to Australia as a youngster and has come through the ranks in the country's A-League, playing for the likes of Melbourne City before joining Macarthur ahead of the 2023-24 season.

His impressive form down under has seen Mark Robins move to sign the winger on a four-year deal, with his contract at the CBS Arena set to expire in June 2028.

The Sky Blues weren't alone in their interest in the 20-year-old, with it being reported by The Daily Record that Scottish giants Rangers were also keen on a move for the youngster.

However, Coventry have won the race for the Australian youth international, and he'll link up with Mark Robins' side ahead of pre-season training.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues sends message to Coventry City fans

After his signing was announced, Raphael Borges Rodrigues took to the club's social media pages to introduce himself and say hello to Coventry's supporters.

Via the club's official X account, the Australian said: "Hey Sky Blue Army, excited to be here, can't wait to see you all next season!"

Rodrigues will be a bit of an unknown quantity to Coventry City supporters, but they'll be hoping that the youngster will be able to show just why the Sky Blues and Rangers were so keen to sign him this summer.

The player is clearly excited to have made the move to a club of the Sky Blues' stature, and despite a disappointing league campaign which saw them miss out on the play-offs, there are plenty of reasons to be positive for Coventry fans ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Rodrigues will face a battle to earn a spot in the club's starting XI, and at 20, he could be one for the future, but his form in Australia suggests that he'll be capable of making the step up to Championship football next season.

Mark Robins told Coventry's website: “We are really pleased to welcome Rapha to the club. He is a talented and athletic winger who has just enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign.

“Rapha has some great attributes and a willingness to work and learn, and I’m sure we will enjoy his development during his time with us.”

It's easy to see why Coventry City have signed Raphael Borges Rodrigues

The 20-year-old has shown what he's capable of at A-League level, and the winger enjoyed a successful season with Macarthur FC.

He made 35 appearances in total for the Sydney-based club, scoring six times, four of them coming in the A-League, and he also registered two assists.

Patience may be needed with the youngster as he's only played 50 games of senior football in total, and the Championship may be a step-up from the A-League especially when it comes to physicality.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Melbourne City 2020-23 15 2 1 Macarthur 2023-24 35 6 2

However, the 20-year-old will only continue to get better, and Coventry have shown in recent times that they're an excellent club at developing talented players and selling them for big money, with both Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres perfect examples.

Rodrigues' signing shows that Coventry mean business this summer, and they'll be hoping for more additions to come in the coming months.