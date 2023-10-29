Highlights Shaun Maloney faced challenges as Wigan manager due to off-field issues and late payments to players, ultimately resulting in relegation from the Championship.

It's probably fair to say it has been something of a turbulent period for Wigan Athletic in recent seasons.

The Latics have had to deal with a number of off-field issues around takeovers and administration in recent years, leading to points deductions that have contributed to something of a yo-yo period for the club between the Championship and League One over the past few years.

Indeed, even in the current campaign, when the club look to finally have some stability in the boardroom, they have been deducted eight points in League One, due to late payments to players last season.

Right now, the manager charged with guiding the Latics through that period is former Wigan player, Shaun Maloney.

But just how does Maloney compare to some of his immediate predecessors in the dugout at The DW Stadium?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at Wigan Athletic's last seven managers - including Maloney - and given them a ranking from best to worst.

7 Kolo Toure

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Toure left his role as a coach at Leicester to take on his first managerial role with Wigan back in November last year.

However, that was a move that went disastrously, with Toure failing to win any of his nine games in charge of the club, including three consecutive 4-1 defeats, before being sacked in January this year with the club bottom of the Championship, just two months into a three-and-a-half-year deal.

6 John Sheridan

Sheridan was appointed as Wigan's manager by the club's administrators in September 2020, shortly before the start of the League One season.

In the end though, Sheridan would leave Wigan just a few months later, to their third-tier rivals, Swindon Town, after winning just three of his 15 games in charge of the Latics.

5 Warren Joyce

Joyce left his role with Manchester United's reserves to take charge of Wigan in November 2016, with the club sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

In the end, Joyce would last just four months as the Latics boss before being sacked in March 2017, with the club still in the bottom three, having won just six of 24 games in charge, with Wigan going on to be relegated that season.

4 Shaun Maloney

Maloney replaced Toure as Wigan boss in January last year, but faced a daunting task amid late payments to players from the club that led to the squad refusing to train, and points deductions.

As a result, despite some improved performances, results did not improve enough to avoid relegation from the Championship, and a mixed start to the current League One campaign means it feels as though the jury is still out on the former Latics midfielder as a manager at The DW.

3 Gary Caldwell

After ending his playing career with Wigan, Caldwell went into coaching with the club's academy, before being appointed as first-team manager in April 2015.

He was unable to prevent relegation from the Championship in his first five games in charge, but then took the Latics to the League One title at the first attempt in the 2015/16 season. However, Caldwell was then sacked in October 2016, with the club second from bottom of the Championship table.

Wigan Athletic's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

2 Leam Richardson

After several matches in caretaker charge, Richardson finally took charge of the club on a long term basis in November 2020, and despite having a hastily put together squad after administration, he managed to guide them to safety from relegation to League Two.

The following campaign then saw Richardson guide Wigan back to the Championship as League One title winners, before being sacked in November 2022 after six defeats in seven games that left the Latics in the bottom three of the second-tier, little more than two weeks after signing a new three-year contract.

Despite failing to win the faith of the board, Richardson ranks highly on our list.

1 Paul Cook

Taking charge of Wigan following the club's relegation from the Championship in the summer of 2017, Cook's first season with the Latics saw him claim the League One title and reach the quarter finals of the FA Cup, after beating three Premier League side in Bournemouth, West Ham and, most memorably, quadruple-chasing Manchester City.

Cook then kept Wigan in the second-tier the following season, and came close to pulling off a miracle in 2020/21 when despite a 12-point deduction for entering administration, they were relegated by just two points - when they would otherwise have finished 13th in the final standings - with Cook then resigning from his role in the summer of 2020.