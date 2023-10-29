Highlights West Bromwich Albion has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions with different managers in recent years, from celebrating promotions to struggling in the league.

Despite the precarious financial situation, the club managed to recruit only three new players, making promotion to the Premier League a more difficult feat to achieve.

Slaven Bilic is regarded as the best recent manager for leading the team to promotion and creating a dominant and entertaining team, although his lack of additions to the squad led to his eventual sacking.

Throughout recent years, West Bromwich Albion have had their ups and downs with different managers at the helm.

From celebrating the success of a fourth promotion to the Premier League to struggling at the foot of both the top flight and second-tier tables, Albion supporters have had a rollercoaster of emotions with different men in The Hawthorns hotseat.

With stability on the pitch maintained towards the end of last term, the Baggies will be in search of promotion to the Premier League at the third time of asking, but with a precarious financial situation looming over the Black Country outfit, they only managed to recruit three new faces into the squad this summer, making that feat a much more difficult one to achieve.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Here at Football League World, we rank WBA’s last seven managers from worst to best.

7 Alan Pardew

Coming in as the worst manager is Alan Pardew, who succeeded Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns in November 2017 with Albion left 16th at the time in the top-flight after 10 games without victory.

It is safe to say the 62-year-old’s short reign was an unmitigated disaster, with some of the playing squad involved in a stolen taxi incident under Pardew’s watch on a group bonding trip in Barcelona.

From that fiasco, Pardew was unable to turn the tide and was relieved of his duties in April 2018 after a run of eight successive defeats left the club 10 points from safety with six games remaining, with the Baggies eventually relegated despite the best efforts of caretaker boss Darren Moore.

6 Steve Bruce

Next up is Steve Bruce, who attempted to pick up the pieces of a confidence bereft Albion team in February 2022.

With the Baggies situated in sixth place upon his arrival, the former Newcastle United boss failed to change the downward trajectory, with the West Midlands side slumping to a 10th placed finish.

The following term saw the Baggies recruit arrivals in the summer of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu in Bruce’s first full season at the club, but it went from bad to worse under the 62-year-old, with the club languishing in the bottom three after just one league victory from 13 Championship outings prior to his dismissal.

5 Valerien Ismael

Next is Bruce’s predecessor Valerien Ismael, who was tasked with returning Premier League football to The Hawthorns following their relegation back in 2021.

Ismael came off the back of a hugely successful season at Barnsley, guiding the Tykes to a play-off spot where they were eventually beaten in the semi-finals by Swansea City over two legs.

Known for his frenetic and high-octane style of football, WBA tailed off under the Frenchman with the players unable to maintain such a high level of intensity that they possessed in the early of stages of the campaign.

With supporters frustrated at Ismael’s stubborn tactics and unattractive playing style, WBA dismissed the 48-year-old following two successive defeats to Preston and Millwall, with Ismael winning just 12 of his 31 matches in charge.

4 Darren Moore

Up next is Albion club legend Darren Moore, who was handed his first permanent managerial job at The Hawthorns after a successful caretaker stint in the Premier League.

With a host of talent at his disposal, Moore was often criticised by WBA supporters of letting assistant Graeme Jones take too much control over the style of play, with Albion architects of their own downfall on many occasions by giving goals away when playing out from the back.

Despite the leaky defence, the Baggies maintained a healthy push towards the automatic promotion places, with a front three headlining the team of Jay Rodriguez, Dwight Gayle and Harvey Barnes.

But when the latter was recalled in the January of that season by Leicester City, Albion failed to replicate a consistent run of form and Moore was sacked in March 2019 with the Black Country outfit sat fourth in the second-tier with two defeats from their last three league games, including a 4-0 drubbing at Leeds United.

Referred to as ‘Big Dave’ by the Albion faithful, the experience has stood him in good stead for his future managerial career, with Moore achieving promotion to the Championship in miraculous fashion with Sheffield Wednesday in May 2023.

3 Sam Allardyce

In third place comes experienced manager Sam Allardyce, who was appointed into the Baggies hotseat in December 2022 with the club sat second bottom of the Premier League table and two points adrift of safety.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Despite suffering a first relegation on his CV with Albion come the end of the season, Allardyce vastly improved the playing squad to give them a chance of survival in the January transfer window, with the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mbaye Diagne recruited into the fold.

The quality of the additions shone through at certain points, with a memorable 5-2 victory recorded at Chelsea as well as bragging rights in the Black Country derby against Wolves in a 3-2 win at Molineux.

WBA offered Allardyce a new contract after relegation to the second-tier was confirmed, but the 69-year-old turned down the offer.

2 Carlos Corberan

In second spot is the current Baggies boss Carlos Corberan, who closes in on his first year in charge of the club.

Appointed in October 2022, Corberan saw his men slip to the foot of the Championship table after defeat in his first outing against Sheffield United, but a resurgent run of form pushed the Baggies into play-off contention come the end of the campaign.

From 30 games, the former Huddersfield Town boss collected 52 points, with an injury-stricken squad falling narrowly short of the top six in a ninth placed finish.

After creating a fortress at The Hawthorns, the 40-year-old will be aiming to maintain that level of form to push them into the promotion picture in his first full season.

1 Slaven Bilic

Topping the list as West Brom’s best recent manager is Slaven Bilic, with the Croat securing promotion to the top-flight with the Baggies in 2020.

Bilic’s infectious passion on the touchline and willingness to integrate academy prospects made him a fan-favourite in the West Midlands, with the 55-year-old handing out opportunities to the likes of Dara O’Shea, Nathan Ferguson and Kyle Edwards.

Bilic also managed to forge the exciting partnership between Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana, with the duo providing a huge contribution to the clubs’ success of making it back to the top-flight.

One of Bilic’s flaws was maintaining the core group that had achieved promotion, with a lack of quality added to the group resulting in a struggle the following term against a higher quality of opposition, which led to his sacking in December 2020.

Despite a sour ending to his tenure, the 55-year-old created a dominant and entertaining team while overseeing the sides’ biggest success in recent times.