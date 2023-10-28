Highlights Roy Hodgson's brief stint as head coach at Watford was a disappointment, with just two wins out of 18 matches and a win percentage of 11.1%.

By now, everybody is familiar with the borderline insane head coach policy that exists at Watford Football Club.

Indeed, since club owner Gino Pozzo took over in 2012, the club have had 19 different head coaches and, in recent years, the Italian boss has only got more trigger happy.

Of course, using that model, the club have enjoyed plenty of success over the last decade, it must be said, with six seasons of Premier League football, two promotions and an FA Cup final all coming under the ownership of the Italian.

At Vicarage Road these days, though, things are bleak, and it really feels as though the Hornets are paying for their short-term outlook.

Putting the above aside, just for some fun, we thought we'd take a look at the club's last seven head coaches, ranking them from worst to best.

It's worth noting we have done this based on their achievements at Watford only, as opposed to their general careers as a manager.

Let's get onto the list!

7 Roy Hodgson

Hodgson failed to keep Watford in the Premier League.

Although generally a well respected manager in the English game, bring up Roy Hodgson's name at Vicarage Road and it is unlikely to be met with any pleasantries.

Hodgson came out of retirement to take charge of a struggling Hornets side in the 2021/22 season, but did very little to halt their decline and fall back to the Championship.

In fact, Hodgson won just two of his 18 matches - hardly excelling in the firefighting role he was brought in to do.

Combining that with a general feeling he didn't really 'care', Hodgson was not a popular figure at Vicarage Road, and left with a win percentage of just 11.1%.

6 Claudio Ranieri

Ranieri didn't hit the heights he achieved elsewhere.

Although much more likeable than Hodgson during his time in charge at Watford, Claudio Ranieri was equally useless.

Ranieri took charge of 14 games during his time at the club, but like the man who would go on to replace him, Hodgson, he won just two matches.

The Italian turned out to be completely the wrong appointment for the club, not that they learned much from it, mind.

5 Rob Edwards

Edwards didn't gather any early momentum at Watford.

Rob Edwards didn't really get much time to show what he could do at Vicarage Road, in fairness.

However, his short spell at the club was nothing to write home about.

Players were used out of position, results were inconsistent and eventually Gino Pozzo pulled the trigger.

Things were far from disastrous under Edwards, but not great all the same. He did far better at Luton Town, where he led them to promotion.

4 Valerien Ismael

Ismael has given Watford a clearer identity.

Current Watford head coach Valerien Ismael comes in at number four on this list.

It's been a difficult start for the Frenchman this season, although unlike Edwards, there were promising performances to begin with. Watford had a clear identity in the opening weeks, although Ismael seems to be taking a more pragmatic approach with results having been poor.

Results have steadied recently, and Watford fans will be hoping Ismael would rank much higher were this list made at the end of the season.

The record of Watford FC's last seven Head Coaches, as per Transfermarkt Head Coach Matches Wins Draws Losses Win % Xisco Munoz 36 21 4 11 58.33 Slaven Bilic 25 10 7 8 40.01 Chris Wilder 11 3 3 5 27.27 Rob Edwards 11 3 5 3 27.27 Valerien Ismael* 11 2 3 6 18.18 Claudio Ranieri 14 2 3 13 14.29 Roy Hodgson 18 2 3 13 11.10 *Stats correct as of 12pm on 24th October 2023

3 Chris Wilder

Wilder spoke his mind despite failing to achieve the goal of play-off football.

Next up on the list and another manager that didn't really have a great time at Vicarage Road is Chris Wilder.

Wilder took charge of Watford in March 2023, with the sole aim of trying to put a run together and reach the play-offs, which he ultimately failed to do.

Wilder's words were refreshing at times, though, with the experienced manager not afraid to speak out about things behind the scenes he was unhappy with, which endeared him to some supporters.

Wilder also handed Ryan Andrews his league debut and a run of games in the side, a decision Watford are still benefiting from now.

2 Slaven Bilic

Bilic did well at Watford before things unravelled quite quickly.

Although sacked eventually (which Watford managers aren't), Slaven Bilic actually did a decent job for a period at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, taking over from Rob Edwards, he ensured points were put on the board and heading into the World Cup break, Watford were still in with a sniff of automatic promotion.

Things went horribly wrong thereafter, though, and he was certainly not helped by injuries or recruitment in January.

1 Xisco Munoz

Xisco Munoz won a promotion at Watford.

Last but not least, we've gone with XIsco Munoz as number one on this list.

Now, do we believe Xisco is a better head coach or manager than some of the names above in terms of their whole careers? No chance. In fact, using that metric, he may be 7th out of 7.

However, how he turned things around at Watford can't be ignored.

Using great man management, Munoz turned an underperforming Watford side into a winning machine, and eventually, automatic promotion winners.

Things didn't work out for Xisco in the Premier League, sacked seven games into the season. However, nobody can take away the fact that he was the guy that took them there.