Highlights West Bromwich Albion, under Carlos Corberan, will strive for promotion to the Premier League this season despite financial challenges.

Matt Phillips has been a standout winger for West Brom, with over 200 appearances and contributions of 31 goals and 30 assists.

Other notable wingers for West Brom include Jerome Thomas, Harvey Barnes, Matheus Pereira, Jason Koumas, Zoltan Gera, and Chris Brunt.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to return to the promised land of the Premier League at the third time of asking this season.

The Baggies under the stewardship of Carlos Corberan will push to be in promotion contention once again after narrowly missing out on a play-off spot last term, despite an impressive resurgence in form from the foot of the second-tier table.

With strenuous financial pressures still surrounding the club, the Baggies have only made three new additions to the squad, with Corberan facing an uphill task to secure Albion’s fifth promotion to the top-flight.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Over the 21st century, the Baggies have been competing in both the Championship and the Premier League and have seen many accomplished winger occupy the first-team fold with various levels of success.

Here at Football League World, we list the top seven WBA wingers to have graced The Hawthorns during the 21st century so far.

7 Matt Phillips

Kicking off the list is the Matt Phillips, who is currently the longest-serving Albion player in the squad, entering his eighth season at the club.

The former Scottish international has made over 200 appearances for the Baggies in both the Premier League and the Championship, continuing to be a first-team mainstay under Corberan due to his ability to play in both defensive and attacking positions.

The former QPR and Blackpool man has registered 31 goals and 30 assists in a blue and white shirt.

6 Jerome Thomas

Thomas joined WBA in 2009 and was a very underrated figure during his time in the Black Country.

The former Arsenal and Charlton Athletic winger was a key component in the final third in his debut campaign, scoring seven times in 27 Championship outings as Roberto Di Matteo’s side secured a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Thomas also played 58 top-flight matches across two seasons, registering four goals and six assists, with a memorable strike at Arsenal in 2010 securing a 3-2 victory.

5 Harvey Barnes

Barnes was an unknown prospect when he arrived in the summer of 2018 from Leicester City, but the loanee quickly established himself as a fan favourite at The Hawthorns.

A spectacular curling effort from range on his debut against Bolton Wanderers was a sign of things to come with his mazy runs and quick feet giving Championship defenders headaches.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

With nine goals and six assists in 26 games, Barnes was recalled in January by the Foxes, which dealt a huge blow to the Baggies’ automatic promotion hopes as they eventually finished in the play-offs under Jimmy Shan.

Barnes has managed to build on his potential by playing more than 150 times for Leicester before earning a big money move to Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United.

4 Matheus Pereira

Arriving from Sporting Lisbon, Pereira settled into second-tier life with ease and became one of the greatest talents in the division with his exceptional vision and eye for a goal playing a significant factor in West Brom’s promotion in 2020 under Slaven Bilic.

The Brazilian winger scored eight goals with 16 assists in his debut term with his ability in dead-ball situations and natural flair a nuisance.

The 27-year-old continued to shine in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals with six assists, including a brace against local rivals Wolves at Molineux to cement his Albion legacy.

3 Jason Koumas

Koumas was a shining light in the West Brom fold when he arrived in 2002, winning the club's Player of the Season award in his first campaign.

Despite relegation, Koumas continued to thrive in the second-tier with his quick feet and marauding runs getting the Albion faithful off their seats as he recorded ten goals and eight assists.

In his time at the club, he went on to register a total of 23 league goals and 29 assists before switching to Wigan Athletic in 2007.

2 Zoltan Gera

A dominant force on the Albion flanks, the Hungarian international was a beloved footballer at The Hawthorns, helping the Baggies initially battle relegation before winning the Championship title in 2008.

With his eye for a pass and pinpoint crossing, Gera also possessed an eye for goal with 21 league goals and 20 assists during a four-year stint at the club before joining Fulham in 2008.

The 44-year-old helped the Cottagers finish Europa League runners-up in 2010 before returning to the West Midlands in 2011 in a highly anticipated return.

Gera kick-started his second stint in blue and white with a blockbuster opening day half-volley against Liverpool which saw WBA pick up a 3-0 win against the Premier League heavyweights.

1 Chris Brunt

Rounding off is long-term Albion servant Chris Brunt, who enjoyed a wonderful 13 seasons at B71.

Brunt achieved four promotions during his time in the West Midlands and recorded nine campaigns across the top-flight.

Known for his wand of a left foot, the now 38-year-old was listed in the top 10 for most assists in the Premier League over the last decade, with his name in company with the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Wayne Rooney.

With immense versatility shown in defence and midfield over a distinguished playing career, Brunt played 421 times for the Black Country outfit, notching 49 goals and 89 assists.