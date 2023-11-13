Highlights Watford FC has seen some of their best moments in the 21st century thanks to the contributions of talented wingers like Ikechi Anya and Jobi McAnuff.

Watford FC are one of many Championship teams, who have recently competed in the Premier League.

The Hornets have enjoyed plenty of highs in the 21st century with some of their best moments being produced by flying wingers.

As such, we've RANKED the seven best Watford widemen of the 21st century.

7 Ikechi Anya

Scotland international Ikechi Anya first joined Watford on loan from Spanish side Granada in 2012.

During his initial loan spell at the club, Anya scored four goals in 29 appearances, which was enough to convince then-manager Gianfranco Zola to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Watford finished third in the Championship during Anya's loan spell but lost out in the 2013 play-off final to Crystal Palace.

However, Anya's promotion-chasing tale with the Hornets wouldn't end there.

The club earned automatic promotion at the end of the 2014/15 in a campaign where Anya provided seven assists.

The Scot went on to make 29 appearances for the club and joined Derby County in August 2016.

6 Jobi McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff is an all-around Football League legend and Watford are one of many clubs he positively contributed to in a thoroughly successful career.

The winger played 39 times for Watford in the 2007/08 season as the Hornets pushed for an immediate top-flight return following the Premier League relegation season of 2006/07.

The Hornets reached the 2008 play-offs but were eliminated by eventual play-off winners Hull City in the semi-finals.

McAnuff played a further 40 times for the Hornets during the club's mediocre 2008/09 Championship campaign.

He signed for Reading at the beginning of the 2009/10 campaign and went on to represent the Royals in the 2012-13 Premier League season.

5 Fernando Forestieri

Fernando Forestieri is a name synonymous with Watford's promotion-winning campaign of 2014-15 and rightly so.

The former Italy youth international started in just 10 of his 24 Championship appearances that campaign, yet he was still able to amass an impressive total of five goals and four assists.

The ace initially signed for Watford on loan in 2012, a deal which the Hornets made permanent in 2013.

Watford fans will forever be grateful for the contributions of this star, who went on to be a key player for Sheffield Wednesday.

At the age of 33, Forestieri is currently playing his football in Malaysia for Johor Darul Ta'zim FC where he has scored 37 goals in just 52 appearances.

4 Gerard Deulofeu

What a signing Deulofeu proved to be.

The former Barcelona and Everton star made 70 appearances for Watford, scoring 17 goals in the process.

His most memorable performance in Watford colours came in the 2019 FA Cup semi-final where he was subbed on in the 66th minute as his side were 2-0 down.

He scored a delightful chip to bring his side back into the game before scoring the winner in the first half of extra time as the Hornets won 3-2 to book themselves a place in the FA Cup final.

Delofeu's trickery and pace ensured he was a proper edge-of-your-seat kind of player and he produced several moments of magic whilst with the Hornets.

3 Tommy Smith

Watford first signed Tommy Smith in 1997.

He remained at the Hornets until 2003 during his first spell at the club, and he was the club's second-highest goalscorer in the 2002-03 season as his contributions help guide Watford to the 2003 FA Cup semi-final.

The winger left the Hornets for Sunderland in 2003 but returnd to Vicarage Road in 2006.

Although he was a member of the Watford team who were relegated from the Premiership in 2006/07, Smith's second spell at the club which lasted until 2009 was better than his first.

His nine goal contributions in the 2007/08 helped Watford reach the 2008 Championship play-offs.

Smith's finest individual season at Vicarage Road came in 2008/09 as he scored 17 goals and contributed a further two assists.

2 Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr is the most recent Watford winger to appear on this list, but one of their very best.

Although Sarr has 10 Premier League goals to his name for the Hornets, his contributions were not enough to keep his side in the top-flight in either the 2019/20 or 2021/22 Premier League campaigns.

However his recent figures in the Championship have secured his status as one of the second-tier's greatest attackers in modern times.

During the 2020/21 Championship season, the Senegal international got an impressive return of 13 goals and four assists as the Hornets earned promotion.

Last season, the ace scored 10 goals and assisted teammates on seven occasions.

He is now playing in Ligue 1 with French giants Marseille where his impact is already being felt.

1 Ashley Young

It would not be unfair to say that Ashley Young is better known for his achievements following his departure from Watford.

After all the legendary winger has 39 England caps and played for Manchester United 192 times.

However, Young was superb for the Hornets and is the club's best winger of the 21st century as well as going on to achieve the most following his time at Vicarage Road.

Young was a youth academy product at Watford and scored 19 goals in 98 appearances for the club.

The wideman was instrumental to the Hornets' promotion winning campaign of 2005/06 and even bagged a goal in the play-off semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The fact that Young is still playing in the Premier League is testament to how much of a dedicated professional he is.