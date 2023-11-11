Highlights Sunderland AFC has a long history of exciting players, and their recent success in the Championship can be attributed to wingers like Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

James McClean stood out during his time at the club, contributing 11 goals and 8 assists in 70 appearances before moving on to other teams.

Amad Diallo had a memorable loan spell at Sunderland, scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists, and his impact was crucial to the team's success in reaching the playoffs.

Sunderland AFC have a long history of having exciting players on their books.

The Black Cats were an established Premier League side for a long time before dropping into the Championship and then League One.

However, the club has got back on its feet with a new owner and have returned to the Championship - with wingers such as Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts key to their recent success.

Our focus today is on wide players, as we've ranked the club’s seven best wingers in the 21st century…

7 Ross Wallace

Wallace was on the books at the Stadium of Light from 2006 to 2009. He made 55 appearances in total, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

The winger helped the club get to the Premier League in his first season there.

Wallace wasn’t always a regular goal contributor, but when he was called upon, he did produce for the Black Cats.

6 James McClean

Sunderland signed McClean from Irish side Derry City, and when he first broke through into the team, he was used as a left-back.

However, he soon established himself as a winger. He went on to make 70 appearances for the club, during which he scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists.

McClean produced some eye-catching displays for the Black Cats and earned them a sizeable profit.

James McClean's stats per club (As it stands November 7th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 171 23 27 West Brom 112 5 7 Stoke City 111 12 19 Derry City 88 20 13 Sunderland AFC 70 11 8 Wrexham AFC 13 0 2

5 Andy Reid

Reid was at Sunderland from 2008 to 2011 and played just 80 games for the club - with injuries and a loan spell away a factor.

The winger was more known for creating chances than scoring them, as he grabbed just six goals but recorded 18 assists.

The Irishman did well at Sunderland but didn't sparkle quite as much as he did elsewhere.

4 Patrick Roberts

Roberts joined the Black Cats on a free transfer in 2022 and has played a large part in their recent success.

The winger was important in getting promoted out of League One, and he carried on his form as the club reached the play-offs last season.

The 26-year-old had struggled in recent times before settling at the Stadium of Light and playing his best football to date.

3 Aiden McGeady

McGeady spent five years at the Stadium of Light, and it was a period that will be remembered fondly by the club’s fans.

He joined Sunderland looking to build up his reputation once again, and he did just that. He played 150 games for the club, scoring 36 times and recording 35 assists.

McGeady was prolific in League One for the Black Cats and was easily their best player for the few seasons they were in that league.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

2 Amad Diallo

Diallo spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Sunderland, and while he only stayed for that season, what he did will be fondly remembered by the club and its supporters.

The winger netted 14 times and recorded four assists in his time at the club, and along with Clarke, he was crucial to the club reaching the play-offs.

He was adored by the fans, so much so that they would love him to return to the club in the near future and if they didn’t have Diallo in their ranks, the Black Cats probably wouldn’t have been able to achieve what they did.

Furthermore, Diallo is an exciting talent that could easily reach the very top of the game in the years to come.

1 Jack Clarke

It may come as no surprise to see the current Sunderland star ranked in first place.

The 22-year-old has rediscovered his best form while playing for the Black Cats and was crucial in their rise from League One to the Championship play-offs last season.

Clarke has become Sunderland’s best player in recent times and their best attacking outlet, and if the club is going to be successful this term, it seems it could come down to how Clarke does in front of goal.