Stoke City will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship this season.

It was another underwhelming season for the Potters as they finished 16th last year, and they made a slow start to this campaign, but after a much-improved few weeks, Alex Neil will be hoping his side can continue their strong form.

18 new players arrived at the club this summer as part of Neil's rebuild, including a number of exciting wingers such as Andre Vidigal, Mehdi Leris and Sead Haksabanovic.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

As Stoke's current wide men look to help their side to promotion, we ranked the Potters' seven best wingers of the 21st century.

7 Victor Moses

Moses spent the 2014-15 season on loan with Stoke from Chelsea.

The 32-year-old scored four goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances in all competitions to help the Potters to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League, and it seems he enjoyed his time at the bet365 Stadium, rejecting a return to Stamford Bridge when the Blues attempted to recall him in January.

Then manager Mark Hughes was keen to sign Moses permanently, but a deal did not materialise, and he went on to play a key role in Chelsea's title-winning season under Antonio Conte in the 2016-17 campaign.

Moses currently plays for Russian side Spartak Moscow.

6 Liam Lawrence

Lawrence initially joined Stoke on loan from Sunderland in November 2006 before making the move permanent in January 2007.

The 41-year-old became a key player for the Potters, and after scoring 15 goals to help the club to promotion to the Premier League in the 2007-08 season, he was named Player of the Year.

Lawrence struggled with injury towards the end of his time at the bet365 Stadium, and he departed for Portsmouth on loan in August 2010 before completing a permanent switch to Fratton Park in January 2011.

The former Republic of Ireland international scored 24 goals in 125 appearances for Stoke, and he went on to have spells with Cardiff City, PAOK, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and Rushall Olympic before retiring in 2017.

5 Jonathan Walters

Walters arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Ipswich Town in August 2010 for £2.75 million, and that fee would turn out to be something of a bargain.

The 40-year-old played a key role as Stoke reached the FA Cup final in 2011, and he was a regular as the club recorded three consecutive ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League under Mark Hughes.

Walters scored 62 goals in 271 appearances for the Potters before making the move to Burnley in July 2017, and while he was not the quickest winger, he caused plenty of problems for opposition defences.

4 Bojan

It was seen as a huge coup when Stoke completed the signing of Bojan from Barcelona in July 2014.

Bojan's best season for the Potters came in the 2015-16 campaign when he scored seven goals in 31 appearances, but he fell out of favour the following year, and he spent time out on loan with Mainz 05 and Alaves.

The Spaniard returned to Stoke after their relegation to the Championship in 2018, but after struggling for game time under both Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones, he left the club by mutual consent in August 2019.

Bojan scored 16 goals in 85 appearances for the Potters, and while he perhaps failed to live up to his potential, he established himself as a firm fan favourite during his time at the club.

After stints with Montreal Impact and Vissel Kobe, the 33-year-old announced his retirement in March.

3 Matthew Etherington

Etherington joined Stoke from West Ham United in January 2009.

The 42-year-old scored seven goals in 38 appearances during his first full season at the bet365 Stadium, winning the club's Player of the Year award, and he was an integral part of the side as the Potters established themselves in the Premier League under Tony Pulis.

Etherington's work-rate made him one of the first names on the team sheet under Pulis, but he fell out of favour after Mark Hughes' arrival in 2013 as the Welshman changed the team's style of play.

After scoring 16 goals in 177 appearances, Etherington left Stoke at the end of the 2013-14 season, hanging up his boots in December 2014.

Etherington has since moved into coaching, and he is currently the caretaker manager of League Two side Colchester United.

2 Marko Arnautovic

Arnautovic joined Stoke from Werder Bremen in September 2013 for a fee of just £2 million.

The 34-year-old enjoyed an impressive four-year spell at the bet365 Stadium, with his best return coming in the 2015-16 season when he scored 12 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Arnautovic made the move to West Ham United in July 2017 for £20 million, departing after scoring 26 goals in 145 appearances for the Potters.

The Austria international currently plays for Italian giants Inter Milan on loan from Bologna.

1 Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Inter Milan in July 2015 for a then club-record fee of £12 million.

The 32-year-old spent the next three years in the Potteries, with his best season coming in the 2017-18 season when he scored eight goals and provided seven assists, but it was not enough to prevent the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Shaqiri scored 15 goals in 92 appearances for Stoke, including a number of stunning strikes, and he made the move to Liverpool in July 2018 for £13.5 million.

The Switzerland international may have been a little inconsistent during his time at the club, but his ability could never be questioned.