Many fantastic wingers have come through the doors at Hillsborough over the years, with Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba perhaps currently the best Sheffield Wednesday have to offer out wide.

It looks set to be a campaign of struggle for the club in the second tier this season, with the Owls hoping to survive the drop back down to League One this season.

They made a clutch of new signings this summer to help them do that, including the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Musaba to bolster their ranks in the wide areas.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

However, how do they compare to other recent wingers in Wednesday's history? Here, we take a look at the best seven wingers of the 21st Century and rank them. Do you agree? Would you change anyone in this ranking?

7 Jérémy Hélan

After moving to Manchester City as a youngster, Hélan finally found his feet in English football at Sheffield Wednesday following stints at Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town.

Playing 28 times in an initial loan move, the versatile left-sided player who could play in both midfield and defence, went on to play 43 times the following season as a permanent player for the Owls. Fairly underrated during his time at Hillsborough, Hélan was a great servant to Wednesday during his stint.

The winger went on to play another 58 times for the club as game time dwindled in his final playing year, where a loan move to Wolves hoped to provide some regular minutes for the Frenchman, but that was not before playing 145 games for the club.

6 Jermaine Johnson

Johnson featured for Wednesday for seven years making 254 appearances between 2007 and 2014. He became a fan favourite in South Yorkshire following his arrival from Bradford City.

Across spells in League One and the Championship with the Owls, Johnson notched 30 goals and 24 assists. The tricky winger's early years were hampered by injury but he would go on to get fans off their seats regularly at Hillsborough due to his lightning pace and his ability to change a game instantly.

He left a hero at the age of 34, and has long since retired following spells in USA and his native Jamaica as a professional.

5 Michail Antonio

Antonio played a massive part in helping Sheffield Wednesday get promoted back into the Championship from their last spell in League One during the 2011/12 campaign. He arrived on loan from Reading and chipped in with some important goals in the end-of-season run-in that helped them get over the line and secure a return to the English second tier.

Although well known now for being more of a forward player, Antonio played as a winger for the Owls and eventually signed permanently from Reading after a third bid was accepted. He would end his career with 17 goals and 19 assists from 84 games in South Yorkshire, switching to Nottingham Forest where he also enjoyed plenty of success.

4 Ross Wallace

The Scottish winger features on this list next, after again endearing himself to the Wednesdayites for a number of memorable moments during Carlos Carvalhal's tenure. He initially signed a one-year deal in the summer of 2015 and was the provider of some pivotal moments across multiple seasons.

None more so than his stunning goal and subsequent assist for Lucas Joao in a 3-0 League Cup fourth round win against Arsenal, as well as scoring twice over the two legs of the play-off semi-final against Brighton, with his equaliser at the AMEX enough to send Wednesday to Wembley.

He would feature 45 times the following season, with a further five goals. However, in his final season, Wallace was dealt a huge blow, suffering an injury away to Millwall in February 2018, which turned out to be his final appearance for the club, and his contract would not be renewed.

3 Adam Reach

One of the best players Sheffield Wednesday allowed to leave the club on a free transfer in recent times comes in the form of Adam Reach.

Reach joined Wednesday from Middlesbrough in 2016, and he spent five years at the club, during which time he played 230 games, scoring 24 goals and registering 34 assists, some of which came under the bracket of the spectacular.

The 30-year-old had his own goal of the season competition most years and his excellent ball-striking aided him in his catalogue of screamers outside of the box. Reach is now at West Brom, but he is more of a periphery figure for the Baggies.

2 Chris Brunt

Brunt scored or assisted 41 goals for Sheffield Wednesday in 153 games where he made his mark on English football after coming through the ranks at Middlesbrough.

The Northern Ireland international had a wand of a left foot and was a proficient set-piece taker as well, where he made himself a fan favourite in South Yorkshire. Although he is more well-known for his time after leaving Wednesday, he got his first real break after leaving Middlesbrough

He spent more than three years with the Owls before moving on to join West Bromwich Albion - a club where he made 421 appearances over 13 years.

1 Fernando Forestieri

Not always utilised as a winger, and more of a versatile forward, Forestieri remains one of the Championship's ultimate 'streets won't forget'. After joining from Watford in 2015 for a heft price, Forestieri made an instant impact in Wednesday's eventual rise from 13th to 6th.

He scored 15 times in 39 league appearances and won the club's Player of the Year award. The following season he extended his contract by a further year and hit the net another 12 times, but saw his season end in heartbreak, as he saw the crucial penalty in Wednesday's semi-final shootout defeat to Huddersfield saved by Danny Ward.

A knee problem saw him miss a huge proportion of the 2017/18 season but was back the following season where he won the club's goal of the season with a 35-yard pile driver away to champions-elect Norwich City. He would depart Hillsborough the following season, with 40 goals and 17 assists from 134 appearances.