Preston North End have spent much of the 21st century in the Championship, where they have reached two play-off finals and two semi-finals, but also ended up dropping into League One for four years.

In that time as well, some talented wingers have pulled on the Lilywhites shirt, but how do they rank? Let's take a look, with honourable mentions to Tom Barkhuizen, Iain Anderson and Simon Whaley, who all did some good things for PNE but did not make it into the top seven.

7 Chris Sedgwick

Affectionately known as 'Sedginho' by the North End faithful, Sedgwick didn't get you many goals, but he did provide a mammoth engine down the right-hand side of the pitch.

He played a big part in two play-off campaigns in 2005 and 2006 back-to-back, and whilst goals were in short supply, Sedgwick got a number of assists over his six years at Deepdale, with eight notched in the 2008-09 campaign which was another run to the play-offs.

A seven out of 10 most weeks, Sedgwick is still fondly remembered by supporters.

6 Paul Gallagher

Gallagher may have ranked higher if it weren't for adopting his central midfield position around the time North End made it back to the Championship in 2015, but he still split his time between playing wide in a 4-4-2 and also in the engine room.

Whilst Gallagher may have lacked pace, his technical ability was never in question and with 13 goals and 21 assists in all competitions in the 2014-15 promotion campaign, the ex-Scotland international was too good for League One.

He was always threatening with his crosses from out wide and with 313 appearances to his name at North End, which includes his loan stint earlier in his career, Gallagher is very much a modern-day icon at Deepdale.

5 Keith Treacy

Aged 21 when signing for North End from Blackburn in February 2010, Treacy had played little professional football but spent the first half of 2009-10 on loan at Sheffield United, and you could tell the talent was there from little glimpses of his first half-season at PNE.

In those 17 appearances, Treacy scored two goals and notched three assists, but it was his 2010-11 performances which put him among the top Championship wingers at the time - even if North End did get relegated that season.

Treacy scored seven times and went on to also bag 12 assists and his performances also led to his inclusion in the Republic of Ireland international setup.

The drop to the third tier though inevitably saw PNE's number 11 leave and it was local rivals Burnley who snapped him up - his career though was never the same after leaving Deepdale.

4 Callum Robinson

Robinson was a work in progress for a number of years in separate loan stints from Aston Villa, but his real development started when signing permanently for PNE in 2016.

He would contribute to 16 Championship goals in 2016-17 and then 15 in the following season, often splitting his game-time between a left-wing role and at times as a central striker.

Callum Robinson's Preston North End League Stats Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2014-15 League One 26 4 4 2015-16 Championship 14 2 0 2016-17 Championship 42 10 6 2017-18 Championship 41 8 7 2018-19 Championship 27 12 3

It was the 2018-19 season though which led to Robinson getting his Premier League move to Sheffield United - despite missing much of the season through a hamstring injury he still scored 12 times in 27 league outings, as well as three assists on top of that.

A real enigma and unstoppable at Championship level on his day, Robinson is still a very solid Championship option to this day with Cardiff City.

3 Aiden McGeady

If McGeady stayed at PNE for more than one season, there's no question that he would be higher on this list.

Perhaps the most talented and naturally gifted player to pull on the shirt in the 21st century, the Irishman dazzled under Simon Grayson in the 2016-17 season whilst on loan from Everton.

McGeady scored eight goals and nine assists whilst at North End and with his tricks, flicks and dribbling ability, he often left Championship defenders for dead.

It was disappointing but understandable that McGeady chose to go to Sunderland in 2017, but he was perhaps the most exciting player that North End fans saw in a long, long time.

2 Eddie Lewis

With a wand of a left boot, Lewis was a consistently good winger for North End between 2002 and 2005, and his experience at international brought some more class to Craig Brown and Billy Davies' sides.

His best individual season came in PNE's run to the play-off fianl in 2004-05, racking up 13 assists in the process with his deliveries often being deadly.

There was disappointment when Lewis moved on to Leeds on a free in 2005, but his goals and assists for North End were really important and he is the epitome of an old-school wide player who loved to drive down the flank.

1 Ross Wallace

A similar style of player to Lewis, Wallace arrived at North End in 2008 for Alan Irvine and quickly became his go-to and star player, assisting a mammoth 20 goals in his debut campaign at Deepdale and his free-kick away at Birmingham City was a major reason for reaching the play-offs.

North End didn't do as well in Wallace's second and final season at the club, but he still scored seven times and assisted a further eight goals, but he ended up moving to rivals Burnley - then in the Championship as well - in 2010, and that somewhat soured the relationship between supporter and player, although he was somewhat forced out of the door due to financial struggles.

It does not stop you appreciating what Wallace did for the club though, with his performances making him in FLW's eyes the best PNE winger of the 21st century.