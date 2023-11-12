Highlights Onel Hernandez and Nathan Redmond have been standout wingers for Norwich City in recent years, with Hernandez being a tricky player and Redmond impressing both at Norwich and in the Premier League.

Anthony Pilkington and Robert Snodgrass also made an impact during their time at Norwich, particularly in the Premier League, with Pilkington scoring 14 goals and Snodgrass netting 12 times.

Wes Hoolahan, who retired in 2022, is best remembered for his time at Norwich, where he showcased his quality in over 350 appearances, scoring 54 goals and providing 77 assists. Emi Buendia was also a key player in Norwich's promotion to the Premier League before joining Aston Villa. Darren Huckerby is considered the club's best ever winger, scoring 48 goals and providing 26 assists in 203 appearances.

Norwich City have had some fine wingers over the years but who have been the standout wide-men in the last two and a bit decades?

Since the turn of the Millennium, the Canaries have been in and out of the Premier League and, with that said, they have therefore had some really fine players feature for them.

Which wingers have really shone for them in that time, though? We're taking a look at the top seven now...

7 Onel Hernandez

Hernandez remains at Norwich and at his peak he has proven a really tricky winger for the Yellows.

He may have seen some loan spells away from the club come into play more recently but he should also be remembered for playing a really key part in a side under Daniel Farke that regularly dominated the second tier and made its way into the Premier League.

A tricky winger, Hernandez has proven a real handful for defences over the years in the Championship for Norwich.

6 Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond is a player that has had a fine career so far and still has much more to give with him now at Burnley.

He has been a regular fixture in the Premier League, but began his career at Birmingham City, before his performances for the Blues earned him a move to Norwich in 2013.

He stayed at Carrow Road until 2016 and scored 13 goals and registered 21 assists in 123 competitive games, making him a real hit with the locals.

5 Anthony Pilkington

Up next is Anthony Pilkington.

He was with Norwich City from 2011 to 2014, during which time much of his football played for them was in the Premier League - their last real substantial stay in the top flight.

Pilkington played 82 times for the Canaries in those three years, and in that time he scored 15 goals, with 14 of them coming in the top flight.

He was a direct winger, and it seems fair to argue that his very best days of his career came in Norwich yellow.

4 Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass is perhaps best known for the performances he put in during his Leeds United and Norwich City days, particularly in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder joined the Canaries in 2012 from Leeds and only stayed at the club for two seasons before joining Hull City, but he certainly made a positive impact at Carrow Road during that time.

His spell at the club was spent in the Premier League, like Pilkington, with him netting 12 times in 67 top-flight games.

3 Wes Hoolahan

Coming up next on this list is Wes Hoolahan, who was a midfielder that could play both centrally and out wide, with him able to impact matches with real quality.

He retired from football in 2022 and played for a number of clubs in his long and varied career but it is his time at Norwich he is best remembered for.

He was at the club for a decade and was part of multiple sides that reached the Premier League.

He racked up over 350 appearances for the Canaries, and in those games, he netted 54 times while also providing an impressive 77 assists.

A player of real quality.

2 Emi Buendia

Speaking of quality, Emi Buendia is next up on our list.

The 26-year-old had played in Spain for all of his career before joining the Canaries in 2018. He stayed at the club until 2021 and was an instant hit, with a number of inspiring performances as part of a Norwich team that really did put the Championship to the sword at times.

The Argentinian was essential to Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League, and his performances caught the eye of Aston Villa, who he signed for in 2021, with him still there now working under Unai Emery.

1 Darren Huckerby

Ranked as the club’s best ever winger is Darren Huckerby, who joined the club in 2003 from Man City.

He was with Norwich for five years, as he netted 48 times and provided 26 assists in 203 appearances.

Huckerby was a huge talent in the Norwich side and Carrow Road fans really enjoyed watching him play, with it safe to say he'll go down as a bit of a club legend.