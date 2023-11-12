Highlights Shaun Batt and James Henry were influential wingers for Millwall, with Batt scoring on his debut and Henry impressing in the Championship.

Chris Hackett and Aiden O'Brien made notable contributions, with Hackett instrumental in Millwall's promotion and O'Brien becoming a modern-day legend.

Paul Ifill and Jed Wallace are top wingers of the 21st century, with Ifill's stalwart performances and Wallace's impressive goal contributions.

Millwall FC are an established Championship side competing in their seventh consecutive second tier season.

As with virtually every other Football League club, some of Millwall's most exciting moments ever have been down to their wingers.

The Lions have had many talented widemen during the 21st century who have helped them reach impressive heights such as the 2004 FA Cup final.

But who has been their finest winger since the turn of the millennium?

We've RANKED their top 7 Millwall wingers of the 21st century:

12 Shaun Batt

Shaun Batt could be described as the one that got away for Millwall.

His time at the club from January 2010 - June 2013 was overshadowed by injury.

However he was still able to produce some pretty memorable moments for the Lions.

Having signed from Peterborough on an initial loan, he scored on his Millwall debut in a 2-0 win over Southend United.

He was in the starting lineup for the Lions side who beat Swindon Town in the 2010 League One play-off final.

Batt also made an appearance off the substitute's bench for the Lions in the 2013 FA Cup semi-final.

11 James Henry

Similarly to Batt, Henry originally signed for the Lions on loan.

He had two loan spells at the club across the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Henry was not a member of the Millwall team who triumphed in the 2010 League One play-off final as he was recalled by his parent club Reading in January 2010.

But following the Lions' promotion that year, then manager Kenny Jackett was able to bring his former star man back to the club permanently.

He was a first team regular for the Lions in the Championship from the beginning of the 2010-11 season right up until the 2012-13 season.

Henry was a key member of Jackett's team who impressively finished ninth in the 2010-11 Championship campaign.

His impressive performances for the Lions caught the eye of Wolves who Henry won the League One title with in 2014.

9 Chris Hackett

Chris Hackett was a proper, traditional winger who had bags of pace and excellent trickery.

He made a whopping 145 appearances for the Lions from 2006-2012, scoring six goals in the process.

His performances in the 2009-10 season were instrumental to Millwall's promotion that year.

He made 48 appearances for the team that campaign despite suffering from injury.

7 Pete Sweeney

Pete Sweeney made his debut for Millwall in 2002 and he stayed at The Den until 2005.

He was part of the legendary Millwall team who reached the FA Cup final in 2004 alongside the likes of Tim Cahill.

Due to their cup final appearance, the Lions earned a place in the UEFA Cup.

Sweeney was a part of the team who lost 1-0 to Hungarian Ferencvaros in the first round of the UEFA Cup.

He departed Millwall for Stoke in 2005 and would go on to make 41 appearances for the Potters.

5 Aiden O'Brien

O'Brien is a modern day Millwall legend.

The Ireland international made 226 appearances in Millwall colours, scoring 44 times and assisting a further 16 goals.

He played for the Lions in the 2017 League One play-off final in which they defeated Bradford City 1-0.

O'Brien spearheaded Millwall to the play-offs that year too as he scored 13 goals in the regular season.

Following promotion back to the Championship, O'Brien proved his worth as an effective second-tier player.

3 Paul Ifill

Paul Ifill initially signed for Millwall in 1998 but he still deserves a top two spot in this 21st century list due to his contributions to Millwall from 2000-2005.

In 238 appearances for the Lions, he scored 40 goals.

He was an absolute stalwart for Millwall and is a Football League legend.

Like the previously mentioned Sweeney, Ifill was a part of the 2004 FA Cup final team.

Ifill also represented Barbados on the international stage.

Somewhat bizarrely, the former winger had a short spell as manager of the Samoan women's team in 2021.

1 Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace, the man who was Mr Millwall himself.

It just had to be him at the top of this list.

Wallace is undeniably one of the finest players the Football League has had to offer in the 21st Century.

His most productive season for Millwall came during the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

In that season, Wallace scored 10 goals and assisted his teammates on 13 occasions.

His goal contributions made up just under 50% of Millwall's total goal tally of 57 that season as the Lions missed out on the Championship play-offs by just two points.