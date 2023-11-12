Highlights Leicester City has had a number of impressive wingers in the 21st century, including Lloyd Dyer, Paul Gallagher, Anthony Knockeart, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, and Riyad Mahrez.

Dyer, Gallagher, and Knockeart made significant contributions during their time at Leicester City, with Dyer playing a key role in the club's promotions and Gallagher excelling in the 2010/11 season.

Mahrez, in particular, stands out as one of the greatest Premier League players, playing a vital role in Leicester City's historic title-winning season in 2016 and achieving success at Manchester City.

Leicester City have taken the Championship by storm so far this season but we have went back in time to look at some of their best wingers from the 21st century.

Issahaku Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi have been impressing on the flanks for Enzo Maresca as The Foxes looks to immediately return ot the Premier League however they still have a lot to do before they reach the levels of some of the players in our list.

7 Lloyd Dyer

Lloyd Dyer enjoyed a six-year spell at Leicester City when he joined in 2008 from MK Dons.

He played 265 games for the club scoring 39 goals whilst managing to get 31 assists and he was imperative for the club when they won promotion to League One in 2009 and the Premier League in 2014.

Dyer retired back in 2020 after a short-term spell at Burton Albion.

6 Paul Gallagher

Paul Gallagher played as a central midfielder more a lot throughout his career but he had the most success on the wings during his five-year spell at Leicester City from 2009 to 2014.

He was pivotal in the 2010/11 season as in 41 games he scored 10 goals and got 10 assists.

Gallagher recently retired in 2021 and became a coach for Preston under Alex Neil with the manager rating his skills so much that he decided to add him to his backroom staff when he took over Stoke City last year.

5 Anthony Knockeart

Anthony Knockeart is a household name for Leicester City fans due to the part he played in the promotion season to the Premier League back in 2014.

He played 106 games for The Foxes scoring 16 goals with seven of them coming in the 2013/14 campaign.

When they got promoted though he struggled to have a similar impact and he left to join Belgium side Standard Liege but he only spent a season there before joining Brighton which is were he has played his best football since he left Leicester.

After loan spells at Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and even in Greece with Volos the 31-year-old currently plays in the second division of France for Valenciennes.

4 Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes was a vastly underrated winger who played his part massively in Leicester City's recent success in the FA Cup and adventures in Europe.

A product of the youth academy Barnes made his debut for the club back in 2016 in a Champions League match and he went onto play 187 games for the club.

He scored 45 goals and assisted 32 with his best goal scoring campaign coming last season with 13 strikes even though the club were relegated.

Due to that the interest in signing him back in the summer was rife and Newcastle United were the side who managed to sign him but he did suffer a foot injury in just his seventh game for the club which he is still recovering from.

3 Marc Albrighton

The first winger on this list who was part of the famous Premier League winning side in 2016.

Marc Albrighton joined the club in 2014 after falling down the pecking order at Aston Villa and he then proceeded to be a vital cog in the title winning side.

Playing on the left he started all 38 games in the campaign in which one of the biggest sporting achievements of all time was achieved.

He is still at the club and at the moment he has 304 games under his belt with a whopping 47 assists

2 James Maddison

Even though James Maddison is more notorious for being a central attacking midfielder he often played on the wing for Leicester City.

One of the best players in the Premier League during his spell at the club he played 203 games scoring 55 goals with 41 assists.

He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield before he left for Tottenham in the summer and he is now one of their most important players.

1 Riyad Mahrez

Arguably one of the all-time Premier League greats Riyad Mahrez was a massive reason why Leicester City achieved the impossible in 2016 as in the title winning season he scored 17 goals and got 10 assists.

Overall he played 179 games for the club with 48 goals and 38 assists before he left the club to join Manchester City in 2018.

He won 11 major honours under Pep Guardiola at City which included the treble last season and now he is in Saudi Arabia playing for Al-Ahlu.