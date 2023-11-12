Highlights Ipswich Town's best wide players in the 21st century include Carlos Edwards, Wes Burns, and Darren Ambrose.

Carlos Edwards was a versatile player who excelled at both right-back and right-wing, providing consistent performances and contributing to goals and assists.

Wes Burns made a significant impact for Ipswich in his debut season, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities and proving to be a valuable addition to the team.

Ipswich Town are currently one of the best teams in the Championship, and their attacking unit is one that provides real excitement on a weekly basis.

Wingers are a major part of Kieran McKenna's system, but do any of the Northern Irishman's current wide options make it into the Tractor Boys' seven best players in that area of the pitch in the 21st century? Let's take a look, with an honourable mention going to Giovani dos Santos for his brief loan stint in 2009 which was eye-catching, but not enough matches played to make it on to here.

7 Carlos Edwards

Splitting his time between right-back and right-wing during his time at Portman Road, Edwards may have been the wrong side of 30 when he joined the club but he was still very, very good at Championship level.

In 191 appearances for Town, the Trinidad & Tobago international scored 10 times and provided 24 assists and was a menace down the right-hand side of the pitch a lot of the time.

Named Players' Player of the Year for 2011-12, Edwards was reliable, consistent, and had good quality on the ball.

6 Wes Burns

Burns hadn't really been a significant goal threat for Fleetwood Town and spent a lot of time at right-back, but his performances for the Cod Army led to Ipswich swooping in the summer of 2021.

Like Edwards, the Welsh international has played in different positions, mainly at wing-back and on the right wing, and with 19 goal contributions in his debut season, it was clear to see that Burns had something that Ipswich had been missing.

A further 22 goal contributions were racked up in their promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23, so it's clear to see why Burns is on here - he may not have done it in the Championship yet but he's been prominent now for two years.

5 Darren Ambrose

Ambrose was one of the starlets that came through the ranks in the early 2000's and he played a prominent role in the club's first season back in the second tier in 2002-03 following relegation from the Premiership.

The midfielder scored 11 times in Division One, but he didn't even complete the campaign with Town as after they fell into financial difficulties and subsequently administration, Ambrose was sold to Newcastle for a cut-price £1 million.

As far as teenage talents go at Portman Road though, Ambrose was one of the best - and this is purely on his first stint with the club and not his further loan spell and a full-time comeback in 2014.

4 Tom Lawrence

Lawrence was at Ipswich for just one year, but his impact was undeniable.

Often cutting inside from the left or playing in the number 10 role, Lawrence scored nine Championship goals and racked up 11 assists as well and scored some wonderful strikes for the Suffolk side.

It was a shame that Ipswich didn't land Lawrence on a permanent deal from Leicester following his loan stint, but he well and truly got the fans off their seats for the time he was there.

3 Martijn Reuser

Considering he showed his talents for the club at Premier League level, Reuser has to rank highly on this list.

The Dutchman scored six goals in his first season for the club - all of which came in 2001 after the 21st century began, but his effectiveness was not as forthcoming in 2001-02 as they were relegated from the top flight.

Injuries though hampered Reuser's final two years at Portman Road, but his class was undeniable when he was fit and available.

2 Martyn Waghorn

As he shared his time between the centre-forward role and cutting in from the right flank, Waghorn makes this list, and he gets very high on it for his goalscoring.

Arriving in 2017 from Rangers, Waghorn scored 16 times and got 13 assists under his belt in his first season with the club, which was a simply sensational record.

An attacker with a dangerous left foot, Waghorn scored 13 times in his second season and that led to big-money move to Derby in 2019 - he always seemed to be a threat in-front of goal for Ipswich.

1 Jon Walters

Walters was by no means a speedy winger, but he was very good at what he did.

A bargain buy from Chester City in January 2007, Walters had a steady first half-season with the club and then contributed to 21 goals in his first full campaign in 2007-08.

Whilst his numbers weren't as good for his next two and final seasons with Ipswich, Walters' performances got Premier League attention from Stoke City, where he went on to have a very stellar career and he probably is very deserving of topping this list in terms of consistency.