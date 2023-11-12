Highlights Coventry City's goal scoring record this season has been disappointing, as big-money signings Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have struggled to find the back of the net.

The team is not creating enough easy goal-scoring opportunities, with Gustavo Hamer being joint second for big chances created in the season.

The lack of width in Mark Robins' system and a shortage of players to call upon in attacking positions could be contributing factors to the team's goal-scoring issues.

Coventry City's goal scoring record, this year, is definitely not what fans and rival clubs expected it to be.

Despite spending big sums of money on Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, the pair of them have struggled to hit the ground running.

The finishing of chances has been a problem for Mark Robins' side, there's no doubt about that.

But they also aren't creating enough easy chances. Gustavo Hamer, who only played one game for the club before joining Sheffield United in the summer, is joint second at Coventry for big chances created in the 2023/24 season. That's just not good enough.

Robins' system doesn't allow for acres of width in the team, with the wing backs being the ones that are asked to stretch the pitch; this could be playing a part in their goal scoring issues. But even if they wanted to use more width higher up the pitch, they wouldn't have many players to call upon.

Over the years, the club have had the chance of witnessing some really eye-catching wingers. Unfortunately for Skyblues fans, some of the more generally recognisable names on this list played for the club before they were at the peak of their powers.

Nevertheless, there have been some talents that have played on the wings for Coventry, and here's how FLW has ranked the best seven from the 21st century.

7 Jay Tabb

In the left-sided midfielder's two-and-a-half years at the club, he played over 100 games for City. In those ton-plus appearances, Tabb did only score 12 times, but he also provided 18 assists.

Coventry picked him up for free, after he left Brentford in the summer of 2006. When Tabb eventually left, in 2009, the Skyblues were able to make a decent profit from him, selling him to Reading for just over £360,000, as per Transfermarkt.com.

6 David Thompson

Having come through Liverpool's youth academy, the midfielder from Birkenhead made the move to Coventry in the first summer of the new millennium. £2.7 million was what it cost the club to get him away from Merseyside.

In return for that seven-figure fee, Thompson netted 16 times in 72 matches.

5 Jacob Murphy

The current Newcastle player may look like a kid who's managed to sneak himself into the starting XI of his favourite team every time he scores or hears the Champions League music, but at one time he was a young prospect trying to make a name for himself in League One.

Murphy joined the club as a 20-year-old and scored 10 goals in his solo season with the club. Pretty impressive stuff for someone of his age.

4 Craig Bellamy

Every club has certain players that fans look back on and go 'Imagine if we'd have been able to keep them.' Bellamy was that for Coventry.

The winger went on to do brilliant things after he left the midlands-based club. He racked up just shy of 250 combined goals and assists over his career. The Welsh international got eight of those goals in 37 games for City.

3 Jordan Shipley

The former Ireland under-21s representative is the first of the wingers on this list to have come through Sky Blue Lodge. Having made the move up to the senior team in 2017, Shipley stayed with the club for five seasons, before leaving to join League One side Shrewsbury Town for an unknown fee.

He's not exactly been lighting up the third division since leaving CV6, but his time with his former club was relatively successful. A promotion back to the Championship, along with 34 combined goals and assists in 163 games, means that he will be remembered fondly in those parts of the world.

2 Carl Baker

Baker joined the Skyblues from Stockport County on the first day of 2010, for around £535,000, and spent four-and-a-half years with the club. The right-sided player made over 100 more appearances for City than he did for any other club.

The current Quorn FC player was directly involved in 54 goals during his time with Cov.

1 Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey is the only player on this list of wingers to surpass 200 games played for City. Not only did he reach that milestone, but he added an extra 80 on top of that as well.

The left-sided attacker did spend a few periods away from City temporarily, representing Stockport and Luton Town whilst under contract with the Skyblues.

But his 78 goals in those many appearances puts him top of this City winger pyramid, in the 21st century, and it justifies the £4 million that Coventry got from selling him to Birmingham City.