Birmingham City have some high-quality wide options at their disposal at the moment.

They may not be wingers, but the likes of Ethan Laird, Cody Drameh, Lee Buchanan and Manny Longelo can get forward and be a threat.

Siriki Dembele, who can play up top or on the wing, can be a major asset in the final third along with others including George Hall, who will only get better considering he's only young.

Dembele was one of several decent additions at St Andrew's in the summer - and he will be looking to make a good impression under Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Unfortunately for the ex-Peterborough United man, he is yet to play enough games to be in this list, as we rank what we believe are the seven best Birmingham wingers in the 21st century.

7 Chris Burke

Burke was actually a very decent goalscorer for Blues and thoroughly deserves his place on this list, with 27 goals and 39 assists in 153 competitive appearances for the club.

He played a big part in guiding them to the Championship play-offs at the end of the 2011/12 campaign - but couldn't help them beat Blackpool in the semis despite recording an assist against the Seasiders.

It's a shame for him that he was never able to represent the club in the Premier League - because he deserved to.

6 Jermaine Pennant

Pennant spent less time at the club - but did well for Blues and managed to shine enough during the 2005/06 season despite the fact they were relegated at the end of that term.

Securing a switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2006, it's just a shame for him that he was never able to establish himself as a major asset for the Merseyside club in the long term.

He made plenty of professional appearances during his career though and that's no surprise considering the excellent education he had at Arsenal.

5 Demarai Gray

Gray is just one of many talented players to have come up through the club's academy and it's just a shame that he wasn't able to spend too long in the first team before making the switch to Leicester City.

Doing well enough at Leicester, he then moved on to Bayer Leverkusen and played at Everton before making the switch to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq during the most recent summer.

Some will see this move as an unambitious one - but the Saudi league has some talented players now and he has done well at an international level for Jamaica.

He may not be as gifted as fellow Blues academy graduate Jude Bellingham but he has done well for himself during his career so far and at 27, he may have unfinished business in England.

4 Nathan Redmond

Redmond is another player who did well both during his time at Birmingham and after, registering eight goals and 11 assists in 80 appearances for Blues.

Also going on to produce the goods at Norwich City and Southampton, he's now at Burnley.

Performing well at the top level in the past, he will be keen to get himself in and amongst the goals and assists for the Clarets sooner rather than later.

3 Gary McSheffrey

Recording 20 goals and 25 assists in 96 competitive appearances for Blues, he did well to get Blues up to the top flight.

Registering 13 goals and 20 assists alone in 2006/07, he certainly made his mark at St Andrew's and deserves a mention for his contributions to Birmingham.

2 Stan Lazaridis

The Australian appeared several times for his country during his career and was a great find by West Ham, the club he was at before he made the switch to Blues in 1999.

Signed by Trevor Francis, he became a very popular player for the Midlands side, playing his part in guiding them to the top flight and appearing in the 2001 League Cup final.

He can have no regrets about his time at the club, although he would've wished to have lifted the League Cup.

1 Sebastian Larsson

The former Sweden international is a player you instantly pick out when asked to identify a player that reminds you of Blues' time in the top flight earlier this century.

Able to be a real asset from dead ball situations and recording 26 goals and 26 assists for them, he is deserving of his place at the top of this list.