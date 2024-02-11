Highlights Stockport County experienced a difficult period following relegation from the Football League, but their recent revival has seen some incredible players join the club.

Jim Gannon's third stint as manager sparked a revival, winning the National League North title in 2019 with a shoestring budget before new investment was found.

Stockport County faced their toughest period as a club in the years immediately following relegation from the Football League, but their recent revival has seen some incredible players come through the doors at Edgeley Park.

A dip first into what is now known as the National League, before falling even further to the National League North, brought about the hardest times the North West outfit will hopefully ever see, with the club switching to working on a part-time basis and having little to no budget for bringing new players in.

However, Jim Gannon's third stint as manager sparked a revival in SK3, lifting the National League North title on a shoestring budget in 2019, before new investment was found from local businessman Mark Stott, providing more resources for the charge to National League glory.

Here, FLW take a look back at some of the best and worst signings since 2010.

Stockport County's best 5 signings since 2010

5. Antoni Sarcevic

31-year-old Antoni Sarcevic has put in some incredible performances for County and started 23 games in the club's National League-winning season, having joined in October 2021.

However, he makes it into this list based more on what his signing signalled for the direction of the club and County's newfound status in the football hierarchy, following a similarly shocking move for Fleetwood Town's Paddy Madden earlier in the year.

Sarcevic was midway through his first season as captain at League One side Bolton Wanderers and, at 29 years old, was still in the prime years of his career.

It was a shock, therefore, when the midfielder opted to cancel the remaining months left on his deal at what is now known as the Toughsheet Community Stadium and join County to play non-league football.

To conclude a story that might have seemed too far-fetched if pitched as fiction, County met Bolton in the FA Cup just a couple of weeks later, dramatically defeating the League One side in a subsequent replay at Edgeley Park, which saw Sarcevic start for the Hatters in midfield.

4. Matty Warburton

Matty Warburton's arrival from Curzon Ashton on a free transfer in 2017 is probably the best example of Gannon's knack for picking out a gem from nowhere.

It's often thought by County fans that the National League North title-winning season, along with the increasing attendances that it brought, is what positioned the club for the eventual takeover of Stott.

If that's true, then it's difficult to pick out a player much more crucial to the success of that season than Warburton, a sharp attacking midfielder who also doubled up as the primary goalscorer, netting 18 goals in 42 games that year.

Warburton was also a scorer of important goals, notching the second in the all-important title decider that year away at Nuneaton Borough.

His performances earned him a move to Northampton Town, then in League Two, but he failed to properly establish himself at Sixfields. No one could ever have begrudged him for taking the move, but it's difficult not to wonder what might have been had he stayed a couple more years.

He was on the pitch for the game that sealed promotion back to the Football League for County, but sadly for the opposition side that day, Halifax Town. A wry smile to the Hatters' fans shouting his name suggests it wasn't the most painful defeat he's ever faced.

3. Ash Palmer

Another key player to that sixth tier title win, and scorer of the opener in the final day victory at Nuneaton, was defender Ash Palmer.

He was another example of Gannon using his extensive knowledge of the lower leagues to sniff out a bargain, arriving on a free transfer from Guiseley, and will likely go down as one of the best signings ever made by County.

Rock-solid at the back, the now 31-year-old would go on to captain the side for a season the following year, before making 40 starts in the club's National League-winning season, earning his second promotion with the Hatters.

He was also something of a goal threat during his time at Edgeley Park, predominately from set-pieces as he was almost unbeatable in the air.

Palmer departed during the Hatters' first season back in the Football League, making three appearances in League Two, before joining Chesterfield to seek regular game time.

2. Paddy Madden

Former Ireland international Paddy Madden was one of the first markers of the new era at Edgeley Park, joining the club from League One's Fleetwood, who were reported to not have been looking to move the player on, but couldn't refuse the £250,000 fee that County were believed to have offered.

He was one of the main links between the non-league club that had gone before and the Football League club that was to come, earning promotion in his first full season with the Hatters, ending it as the club's top scorer with 23 goals in 43 games, whilst captaining the sides at various points too.

Madden's County career pre-2023/24, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 37 10 4 2021/22 43 23 0 2020/21 14 7 0

Wrexham were chasing the Hatters down throughout the season, with that season's top scorer, Paul Mullin, in their side. It's no stretch to say that Madden's goals that year were the difference between promotion and another year in the National League.

Now club captain, he is still playing a less regular but still crucial role within the side. His interviews and on-field instructions give the sense of someone who could easily be heading for a career in coaching or management when his playing career is done.

For now, he can rest easy in the knowledge that he'll go down in County's hall of fame, and be remembered as one of the most important signings the club ever made.

1. Ben Hinchliffe

Goalkeeper is arguably the most important position on the pitch, and the most difficult to get right, so having Ben Hinchliffe between the sticks has been a great source of comfort at Edgeley Park for the past almost eight years.

He has steered the club through both promotions, regularly being thought of as one of the best goalkeepers in non-league throughout and keeping the most clean sheets in the league during the National League winning season.

There were murmurings that the now 35-year-old wouldn't be able to cope with the jump up to League Two, with some fears over his distribution, something required more in the fourth tier. He proved any doubters wrong, winning the battle for the gloves with Vit Jaros, on loan from Liverpool last season, and improving his kicking throughout the past two seasons.

He joined the Hatters from AFC Fylde, as a free agent according to Transfermarkt, and has since gone on to be the goalkeeper with the most appearances in County's history.

With his contract running out this season, it remains to be seen how much longer Hinchliffe's County career will continue, but there is little doubt he will go down as one of the club's best-ever signings.

Stockport County's 5 worst signings since 2010

5. Billy Chadwick

This is the most recent transfer on the list, but it takes its place for being one of the more confusing deals seen at Edgeley Park in recent times.

Billy Chadwick arrived at Edgeley Park on a free transfer from Hull City last summer, signing a one-year deal with the option for a further year.

He went to Pinatar in Spain with the squad for their warm-weather pre-season training, before making just one official appearance for the Hatters against Manchester United U21s in the EFL Trophy.

He then went out on loan at Gateshead, before cutting that deal short in January to join fellow National League side York City on a permanent deal, with no fee mentioned in the official announcement.

Expectations were not high at Edgeley Park as the young striker was relatively untested, but it will go down as a slightly odd one from the transfer department, given that he was never really given a chance in the side and was clearly already surplus to requirements less than six months later.

4. Ben Barclay

Another signing made in recent times that did make more sense at the time was Ben Barclay, who arrived from Accrington in the summer of 2021.

The now 27-year-old did begin the season as one of then-County manager Simon Rusk's first-choice centre-backs, but fell out of favour when Rusk was replaced by Challinor, going out on loan to fellow National League side Yeovil Town in the following January.

The situation was similar the following season after the Hatters had been promoted to League Two, which saw Barclay loaned out to division rivals Carlisle United.

He spent much of that season on the sideline but did come back into the Cumbrians' side for the final run-in, which saw the club reach the play-offs.

Barclay was crucial in the play-off semi-final second leg, scoring in extra time when it looked like Bradford City could get back into the game. The club then went on to beat County in the play-off final at Wembley, which Barclay was ineligible for. Nobody will ever know if Bradford could have found a way back into the game, or if the Hatters may have fared better against them at Wembley, but many will wonder.

During that summer, County and Barclay agreed to cancel the contract they had in place at Edgeley Park, so that he could join Carlisle on a free transfer, having only ever appeared 13 times for the Hatters.

It was a tough one to take for many County fans. The most they could show for the two years' worth of wages the club had paid him was potentially having a hand in denying the Hatters back-to-back promotions.

3. Phil Bardsley

The ex-Premier League star was a big name to arrive at Edgeley Park, and though his age didn't leave anyone with illusions that he was going to be a regular starter, the Hatters would likely have expected to see him in a matchday squad more than twice, given that he had appeared in the Premier League for Burnley just two seasons earlier.

He did have an incredible game in a win away at Walsall, playing right wing-back, a performance that is still spoken of from time to time, before making his second, and final, appearance for the Hatters against Grimsby.

It's difficult to get too frustrated at a deal that saw the former Scotland international donate his entire salary to the Stockport County Community Trust, but it never quite turned into the coup it first looked on paper.

2. Adam Hammill

It may seem strange to include a loan player in a list like this, but Adam Hammill warrants it due mainly to how much fanfare he arrived with, a level above any type of deal that County were able to do at that time.

He joined on a three-month loan deal from Scunthorpe United, with a pedigree that few Hatters players at that time could even remotely challenge, having had spells with Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It looked like a real coup to everyone who followed the club, but the deal fell flat rather quickly.

The quality of Hammill was apparent when he got on the ball, but he was never able to get up to speed with the side and returned to his parent club having made only two starts under Gannon, providing no goals or assists.

1. Alex Curran

For all the good work Gannon did identifying free agents during County's period of financially difficult non-league football, one deal that he may have changed, given his time again, was the one for Curran in 2019.

In today's version of County, this transfer would likely just be written off as an experiment with a young player that didn't quite work out for either party, but the spotlight on this particular deal was slightly brighter because it came at a time when the Hatters didn't have money for transfers, and operated almost exclusively in the free agent market.

The Curran deal bucked that trend, with the precise fee paid to former club Colne undisclosed, and the two-year full-time contract was also notable with the club still recovering from switching to part-time football.

The now 25-year-old went for spells on loan at Curzon Ashton and FC United but never managed to find a route into County's first-team, eventually leaving the club to join Curzon permanently on a free transfer, having made just two senior appearances for the Hatters.

The step-up was clearly a move too far for Curran, who has gone on to build up a respectable non-league career, but when he arrived for a fee, having scored 21 goals in 44 appearances for his former club, it felt like an exciting deal, but one where the tiny amount of money available likely could have been better utilised elsewhere.