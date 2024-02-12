Highlights Carlisle United has made significant signings in the January 2024 transfer window and is likely to continue spending under the Piataks.

Some of the best signings in the club's history since 2010 include Jerry Yates, Callum Guy, Charlie Wyke, Omari Patrick, and Owen Moxon.

On the other hand, some of the worst signings in the club's history include Sean Maguire, Danny Cadamarteri, Zach Clough, Mike Edwards, and Elias Sørensen.

For the first time in a long time, Carlisle United forked out fees for players in the January 2024 transfer window.

They bought five players across the month-long window, and it doesn't seem like that spending will slow up under the Piataks. A lot of these new signings have come with a lot of hype, but that doesn't always mean that they turn out to be the best signings; rather the opposite. And those players that didn't have much expected of them can sometimes turn out to be some of the best.

With that in mind, here are the 5 best and 5 worst Carlisle United signings since 2010.

Carlisle United's 5 best signings since 2010

5. Jerry Yates

In terms of raw ability and talent, Jerry Yates is up there with the best players to grace Brunton Park since the start of the 2010s.

The short-lived partnership that he was able to form with Ashley Nadesan and Jack Sowerby was a gloriously devastating one. It's sad that Carlisle fans didn't get to see more of it, as he returned to Rotherham after just six months with the Blues, but it was no surprise to the fans that he's gone on to be such a good forward in the Championship.

4.Callum Guy

This was a tough choice. Leaving Jon Mellish off this list felt wrong; like when your dog is giving you sad eyes, but you know you just can't give it any more food. The defender is the longest current-serving player at the club, but Guy only joined about half a year later.

The midfielder has been unfortunate with major injuries during his time with the Blues. He picked up a serious knee injury just a few games into his Carlisle career, and the same fate bit him earlier in the 2023/24 season. This most recent ACL injury, that he picked up in November, is likely to keep him out for up to 10 months, meaning he could miss the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

But what's come between those two major injuries has been pure class. He was the club's top assister in the 20/21 campaign with 14, he was a bit of an unsung hero in the club's promotion-winning season, and he's one of the few players that has adapted well to playing in League One. It's only now that fans are starting to see just how crucial he has been.

3. Charlie Wyke

Many Carlisle fans wanted to see whether the club could bring Charlie Wyke back in the most recent transfer window after turning into a benchwarmer with Wigan Athletic. Instead, he got a loan move to Rotherham United in the Championship.

Wyke joined United from Middlesbrough in January 2015, and he stayed with the club until he was sold for £250,000 to Bradford City two years later, as per the News & Star. He had a steady start to his first season-and-a-half at Brunton Park. He found the back of the net 18 times in 51 league games. But it was his final half-season with the Blues that rocketed him to his place on this list.

Before he was sold to Bradford in January 2017, he'd scored 14 goals in 26 games for Carlisle at a rate of a goal every 131 minutes. They were absurdly good numbers; so good in fact that it took them to the top of the league. After he left, he said: "I was nothing when I came to Carlisle." His stint at Brunton Park certainly changed that reputation.

2. Omari Patrick

There are many different aspects that make Carlisle's signing of Omari Patrick a brilliant one.

He flourished in his first full season (2020/21) alongside the likes of JJ Kayode, and another man who appears later in this list. Patrick made the move to go up a league to join Burton Albion. Things didn't work out for him there, and he came back to Carlisle in the January 2022 window, in what was one of the worst seasons in the club's recent history. He was the star player, and he helped the team to survive relegation by scoring nine goals in 24 games.

The winger tailed off the next season, but it didn't matter, because he was there when he had to be; at Wembley, in a threatening area, it was Patrick.

For that moment alone, even if you disregard his prior achievements for the club, he is one of the best signings in the club's history, let alone since 2010.

1. Owen Moxon

Owen Moxon is the most recent of these signings, as well as the most recent one to leave the club. He joined fellow League One side Portsmouth on deadline day of the aforementioned transfer window. But, even though he was only with the club for a season and a half, the impact he had on the side is hard to measure.

He was arguably the best player at the club in their promotion-winning 2022/23 season, including winning Man of the Match in the play-off final against Stockport County at Wembley.

Of course, his performances will be how most fans assess him but it's not the whole story. He'd been released by the club as a kid, was working a nine-to-five up until he signed for the Blues, and went on to lift the side back to League One for the first time in 10 years. A brilliant move all around.

Related 3 free agents Carlisle United should target after Paul Simpson tease These are some player that Carlisle should go after revealing comments by the manager

Carlisle United's 5 worst signings since 2010

5. Sean Maguire

Like Clough, there were decent levels of expectations put on Maguire's shoulders when he joined the club. They'd just been promoted to League One, and signing a player who'd spent the past six seasons playing in the Championship certainly gave fans a bit of hope about what was to come.

There were some promising signs in the first few games of the season, but he's been a real disappointment. In a team that has been screaming out for an experienced head up front who could provide the quality when it was needed, he hasn't been able to fill that role.

4. Danny Cadamarteri

The winger joined Carlisle in 2012 with a Premier League reputation. He'd played close to 100 games in the competition and scored 13 goals.

By no means was he a world beater, at that level, but he was a competent player. Despite that, there was little to no evidence from his time in Cumbria that he'd once played at the highest level in the country. For the wages that he must have been on, Carlisle got very little from Cadamarteri.

3. Zach Clough

Zach Clough often gets mentioned on these types of lists, and not just when they relate to the Cumbrian side.

He was viewed as a bit of a wonderkid in his younger years, and that's the reputation that he carried when he joined the Blues. Sure, he had moments of quality, but, with the expectations that he came with, plus the fact that he left after about six months, it was a really poor move all around.

2. Mike Edwards

Central defender MIke Edwards joined the Blues off the back of an eight-year stint with Notts County. Players don't stay at clubs like County for that long of a period without being good footballers at that level. That's not what Carlisle ended up with though.

He arrived in Carlisle in the summer of 2012, and, from the amount of games he played between then and his eventual return to Nottinghamshire, it's clear to see how poorly rated he was. 29 games was all he played for United, which included just one league appearance in the 2013/14 season.

1. Elias Sørensen

The loan move for Danish forward Elias Sørensen particularly bad on two counts. Firstly, he showed absolutely no ability in the limited time he was given that would have suggested that he was able to play in League Two. This, in part, led to the second count, which was that this move almost single-handedly ruined the club's relationship with Newcastle United.

Sørensen was on the pitch in League Two matches for a total of 168 minutes for Carlisle. The Magpies weren't happy about this, because their young player wasn't getting the game time that they wanted, and Carlisle haven't had a loan player from them since. Clubs at Carlisle's level getting talented loanees from Premier League sides can be so vital. They have missed out on so many young talents coming on temporary moves to the club purely because of this one failed loan back in 2019.