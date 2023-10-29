Highlights Michael Duff has had a mixed time as Swansea City manager, initially facing criticism but now gaining support due to an improvement in form.

Bob Bradley ranks at the bottom of the list of Swansea managers, lasting just 85 days and overseeing a poor run of results.

Steve Cooper tops the list due to his consistency in achieving positive results and high league finishes, although the team fell short in the playoffs.

Michael Duff joined Swansea City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's taken a bit of time but after some initial teething pains, it seems his side are finding their feet.

Seven managers have walked through the door at Swansea over the last seven years, with some producing better on-field results than others during their tenure.

The Welsh side have witnessed relegation, a play-off final and two FA Cup quarter-finals in that time, so it's been a mixed period for the Jack army.

Today, Football League World examines the club's last seven managers, excluding caretakers, and ranks them from worst to best based on their Swansea stint.

7 Bob Bradley

October 2016 - December 2016

The first American to ever manage a Premier League side, Bradley joined the Swans in October 2016. His tenure was rather disappointing as he lasted just 85 days before being sacked, having overseen just 11 games. From those 11 games, Bradley only managed to pick up eight points, with his side conceding an appalling 29 goals.

The American boss holds the fourth-shortest reign of any manager in the history of the Premier League and finds himself at the bottom of this list.

6 Carlos Carvalhal

December 2017 - June 2018

When Carvalhal arrived in South Wales, the Swans were at the bottom of the Premier League, and it was his job to steady the ship and steer them to safety.

Despite picking up impressive wins against Liverpool and Arsenal in consecutive league home games, and being nominated for the Manager of the Month award, he was unable to drag the club to safety as Swansea suffered relegation to the Championship.

5 Michael Duff

June 2023 onwards

Duff was appointed as manager this summer and has so far had an up-and-down time in charge.

The Swans endured a difficult start and the fans appeared to turn on him but he now looks to be back in their good books after a recent upturn in form.

4 Paul Clement

January 2017 - December 2017

Despite the club being bottom of the Premier League when he was sacked, Clement finds himself fourth on this list due to what he achieved in his first campaign with the club. Bob Bradley had left the Swans in the relegation zone at the time of Clement's appointment, and it appeared to be a tough task to stay in the top flight. An impressive 26 points from 18 games under Clement led to them achieving their goal of safety, and he was nominated for the Manager of the Season award in recognition of this feat.

The following season was a huge disappointment though, as Clement was sacked in December 2017 with the club four points adrift of safety.

3 Russell Martin

August 2021 - June 2023

Martin had quite a mediocre spell at Swansea with a 10th-place finish and a 15th-place finish in his two campaigns with the club.

Perhaps the most memorable events from his tenure came against his side's clashes with Cardiff in the 2021/22 campaign. A 3-0 victory in October, followed by a 4-0 victory in April meant that Swansea were the first ever side to complete the league double in the South Wales derby in its 110-year history.

2 Graham Potter

July 2018 - May 2019

Potter spent the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign in charge of Swansea, guiding them to a tenth-place finish after a strong run at the end of the season.

Away from league action, Potter led his team to an FA Cup quarter-final and came extremely close to knocking out Manchester City as the Swans took a 2-0 lead before three late goals meant that the Premier League giants stole a place in the semi-finals.

Weekly wages: Swansea City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

1 Steve Cooper

July 2019 - July 2021

Cooper's consistency in getting results and high league finishes means he tops this list.

The Welshman spent two full campaigns with the club, finishing in the play-off places in both of them. The first play-off run ended abruptly as they were defeated by Brentford in the semi-finals. The next campaign saw Cooper's side reach the play-off final at Wembley before losing out to Brentford once again.