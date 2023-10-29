Highlights Sunderland has experienced a period of decline, including back-to-back relegations, but has made progress under new ownership.

Several managers, including Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman, were unable to turn things around, resulting in their dismissals.

The current manager, Tony Mowbray, has had a promising start, guiding the team to a sixth-place finish and aiming for another successful season.

Sunderland have had a lot of ups and downs over the last decade or so.

The Black Cats were an established Premier League side not too long ago, but their constant struggle against survival ultimately led to a major collapse.

Sunderland dropped into League One following back-to-back relegations in 2017 and 2018.

The Wearside outfit struggled both on and off the pitch, with results declining massively before eventually being turned around under new ownership.

Here we rank the club’s last seven managers as they oversaw this period of decline and rise back to the Championship…

7 Simon Grayson

Grayson was appointed following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, replacing David Moyes in charge at the Stadium of Light.

However, he lasted just 18 games in charge of Sunderland before being dismissed.

He oversaw a run of form that laid the foundation for the club’s second consecutive relegation, winning just three games during his time in charge.

6 Chris Coleman

Coleman arrived in his place, coming into the club with his reputation enhanced after leading Wales to the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2016.

However, the Welshman was unable to turn things around at Wearside, overseeing the team’s decline into the third tier.

Coleman lasted just 29 games and six months in charge before being dismissed with a couple of games to spare in the season.

5 Phil Parkinson

Parkinson arrived as manager of Sunderland with the team competing for promotion from League One.

The Englishman spent just over a year at the club, which was interrupted by the pandemic in the early stages of 2020.

Parkinson won 11 of his 31 games in charge before departing in November 2020.

4 Lee Johnson

Johnson oversaw 78 games as Sunderland manager, winning a total of 40 giving him a win percentage of 51.3 per cent.

Sunderland were competing for promotion to the Championship when he was dismissed.

He had the team getting good results while playing decent football, but the club ultimately opted to make a quick change once form started to dip in January 2022.

3 Jack Ross

Ross was appointed Sunderland manager when the club was relegated to League One.

The Scot oversaw a successful first campaign with the side, leading them to the play-off final which they lost.

Ross was dismissed in October 2019 with the club sitting sixth in the third division table, leaving with a win percentage of 50.7.

2 Alex Neil

Neil lasted just seven months in charge at Sunderland, but he did leave a lasting impact during that time.

The Scot won 11 of his 19 games at the helm, successfully guiding the Black Cats back to the Championship with a play-off final triumph over Wycombe Wanderers.

Neil departed Sunderland in August 2022 in favour of a move to rivals Stoke City, leaving with a win percentage of 57.9.

1 Tony Mowbray

Mowbray promptly replaced Neil following his sudden departure, with the veteran coach immediately picking up where Neil left off.

The 59-year-old guided the exciting young squad to an impressive sixth place finish in his first campaign, with Sunderland narrowly missing out on a second consecutive promotion with a 3-2 loss to Luton in the semi-finals.

Mowbray will be hoping to guide the club to another top six finish this year.