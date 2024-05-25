Highlights Bob Stokoe led Sunderland to FA Cup glory in 1973 with a PPG of 1.61 in his four-year stint.

Jack Ross boasts the best PPG ratio in Sunderland's history at 1.91, despite failing to secure promotion in 2018/19.

Mike Dodds currently fills in as manager but Sunderlands yet to announce a new boss for the upcoming season kickoff.

Sunderland endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, and have been without a permanent manager since February when Michael Beale's short spell as boss came to an end.

The Black Cats have been led by Mike Dodds since then, but they're searching for a new manager, and will almost certainly have a new boss in situ when the season kicks off in August.

Sunderland's last five permanent managers Manager Time at the club Phil Parkinson October 2019 - November 2020 Lee Johnson December 2020 - January 2022 Alex Neil February 2022 - August 2022 Tony Mowbray August 2022 - December 2023 Michael Beale December 2023 - February 2024

With no manager currently in charge at the Stadium of Light, this seems like an appropriate time to take a look at Sunderland's best managers in history when it comes to a points per game (PPG) ratio.

Using Transfermarkt, we've collated Sunderland's seven best managers on a PPG basis. However, it must be stressed that only managers who have been in charge for at least 25 games are included, which means that the likes of Alex Neil, who only managed 24 games, aren't included.

7 Roy Keane (2006-08) - 1.45 PPG

In seventh place is Roy Keane, who took charge of the Black Cats between September 2006 and December 2008.

Keane led the club to the Championship title in his first full season in charge, before helping the club stay in the Premier League during the 2007/08 season, finishing a respectable 15th place.

However, the Irishman resigned in December 2008. In total, he led the club for 100 games, winning 43, drawing 16 and losing 41.

6 Phil Parkinson (2019-20) - 1.46 PPG

Appointed as Black Cats boss in October 2019 to help the club win promotion to the Championship, Phil Parkinson spent just over a year at The Stadium of Light, and was unable to help the club achieve their goal.

Parkinson was sacked in November 2020 after five games without a win and would go onto join Wrexham less than a year later.

In total, Parkinson managed 48 Sunderland games, winning 19, drawing 13 and losing 16.

5 Tony Mowbray (2022-23) - 1.46 PPG

Tony Mowbray had the same 1.46 PPG ratio as Phil Parkinson above, but we've placed Mowbray above him as he took charge of more games.

Mowbray was appointed as Sunderland boss in August 2022, shortly after the club had been promoted to the Championship, and he helped lead Sunderland to the play-offs in his first season in charge.

However, he was sacked controversially in December 2023, with the club just outside the play-off places. He managed 65 Sunderland games, winning 26, drawing 17 and losing 22.

4 Bob Stokoe (1972-76) - 1.61 PPG

Despite being a regular for Newcastle United in his playing days, Bob Stokoe spent four years at the helm at Roker Park.

He took over the club in November 1972 when the club were in the second division, and he helped lead the club to the 1973 FA Cup final where they defeated Leeds United, winning their first FA Cup since 1937.

He helped the club win promotion to the first division in 1976, before leaving the club after struggling in the first tier, failing to win in their first nine games. Despite this, he managed an impressive 1.61 PPG, putting him in fourth place.

3 Alan Brown (1957-64) - 1.74 PPG

Alan Brown had two spells as Sunderland boss, between 1957-64, and between 1968-72, but it's his first spell at the club which saw him have the club's third best PPG in history.

The Black Cats were actually relegated in his first season in charge, but he eventually led the club back to the first division, before quitting for Sheffield Wednesday in 1964.

In total, Brown managed 164 games, winning 84, drawing 34 and losing 46.

2 Lee Johnson (2020-22) - 1.83 PPG

Lee Johnson took over at the Stadium of Light in December 2020 following Phil Parkinson's departure, and he led the club to Football League Trophy success in early 2021, but like his predecessor, he was unable to secure the club's aim of winning promotion to the Championship.

Johnson was sacked in January 2022 with the club starting to fall behind in the race for promotion, and he was replaced by Alex Neil, who would win promotion with the club later that season.

In total, Johnson managed 78 games, winning 42, drawing 17 and losing 19.

1 Jack Ross (2018-19) - 1.91 PPG

In first place with the best PPG in Sunderland's history is Jack Ross, who spent just over a year in charge of the club.

Ross was appointed Sunderland boss following their relegation to League One in 2018, but he was unable to lead the club to promotion in their first season, losing to Charlton Athletic in the play-off final in May 2019.

He was then sacked in October 2019 after a disappointing start to the League One season, but he remains Sunderland's best manager on a PPG basis. In total, he took charge of 76 games, winning 40, drawing 25, and losing just 11.