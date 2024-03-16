Highlights Courtney Duffus was given only one chance at Stockport County, but failed to impress during a National League match at Chesterfield.

Joe Piggott had a forgettable spell at the club, featuring in a 3-0 loss to Chorley and scoring only one consolation goal.

Liam McAlinden, Sam Dalby, Adam Hammill, Jordan Williams, Joe Leesley, and Kenan Dünnwald-Turan also had brief and unimpressive stints at the club before moving on to other teams.

Stockport County have experienced some of the most positive times in their modern history in recent years, but there are a few players who didn't quite make a name for themselves during their stay at Edgeley Park.

Through failing to make that initial first impression, many of the players on this list had limited opportunity to prove themselves in Stockport, but they nevertheless stick in the minds of plenty of County fans.

While most moved on to respectable careers elsewhere in the footballing world, it just didn't quite work out with the Hatters...

8 Courtney Duffus

Perhaps a harsh inclusion given the fact that he was thrown in just once, for a tense away encounter at Chesterfield during the National League run-in of 2022, Courtney Duffus kicks off this list.

He was on loan from March until the end of the season, but only once made the matchday squad under manager Dave Challinor.

On the day, Duffus' main contribution was a slightly scrambled control in front of goal, before hitting the bar from yards out under pressure from the Chesterfield goalkeeper.

His subsequent substitution in the 72nd minute was the last County fans ever saw of the striker, and they could have been forgiven for expecting more from a 26-year-old forward who had made seven League One appearances that season.

7 Joe Piggott

Joe Piggott arrived at Edgeley Park on a short-term loan deal from Wigan Athletic, and probably only sticks in the mind because he made his full debut in a horrible team display away at Chorley, which saw the Hatters lose 3-0.

Piggott struggled to get into the game and, in truth, wasn't the target man needed against a battling centre-back pairing. He made just one further appearance, as a substitute against Aldershot Town, where he showed a flash of promise in a smartly-taken long-distance effort, but the goal only proved to be a consolation in the 2-1 defeat.

The forward has since gone on to build a respectable non-league career, turning out for teams such as Altrincham, Fylde, Radcliffe Borough and Nantwich Town.

6 Liam McAlinden

Joining on a short-term deal in January 2020, Liam McAlinden is something of a journeyman across the lower stretches of the Football League and the summit of non-league.

He had spent the first half of the season with Halifax, scoring 10 goals, but his short-term deal there came to a close towards the end of the year before he made the switch to Edgeley Park.

On arriving in Stockport, McAlinden made just nine appearances for the Hatters, not quite putting his stamp on the starting XI and often cutting a frustrated figure upfront.

He did, however, score two goals, one of which, against Dagenham and Redbridge, should have been a last-minute winner, but for the Daggers taking the ball back up the other end and netting an equaliser in injury-time.

5 Sam Dalby

Another striker who had a frustrating short spell at Edgeley Park is Sam Dalby.

He arrived on loan from Watford and appeared four times for the club and struggled to get involved in the play for the vast majority of the time he was on the pitch, registering no goals or assists from the frontline.

Aged 21 at the time, it was perhaps just a move too soon for Dalby, as he has gone on to make impressive contributions to Wrexham since his permanent move there in 2022.

4 Adam Hammill

Adam Hammill arrived at Edgeley Park on a three-month loan deal from then League Two outfit Scunthorpe United.

Many County fans at the time hailed the temporary transfer as a landmark deal in the progression of the Hatters, and it truly felt like that at the time.

His pedigree was evident in flashes, but the ex-Liverpool academy prospect went on to make just four appearances, spending almost half of his time at the club on the bench.

Having arrived with the presumption that he would be a key creator for the side, he failed to register any goals or assists in his time with the club.

3 Jordan Williams

Paying a transfer fee in the summer of 2020 was still a relatively new thing at Edgeley Park, having only been taken over by local business person Mark Stott earlier that year, so there was excitement when Jordan Williams arrived for an undisclosed fee.

Williams' unusually tough time at Edgeley Park, via Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists The New Saints 96 32 20 Barrow AFC 65 17 14 Rochdale AFC 43 3 1 AFC Fylde 35 12 4 Stockport County 20 0 0 Lincoln City 11 0 1 Northwich Victoria 3 2 0

However, it would soon become apparent that the winger wasn't to be a great fit for County, and he struggled to make a consistent mark on the first team, making just six league starts and a total of 20 appearances in all competitions, before moving to Welsh side The New Saints before the end of his two-year contract.

The left-winger failed to register a goal contribution in his time at County, but has had a much more productive time since his switch to the Cymru Premier.

2 Joe Leesley

Signed on loan from then fellow National League side Harrogate Town in the summer of 2019 until the following January, Joe Leesley didn't make the best impression at Edgeley Park.

Making 10 appearances in total, mostly down the left flank, he failed to contribute anything in an attacking sense. One of his most memorable acts in a County shirt was during a dismal 2-0 FA Cup loss to York City, which saw him receive a straight red card and a three-match ban.

He is another player that has made a name for himself with a tour of good standard non-league clubs since he departed Edgeley Park.

1 Kenan Dünnwald-Turan

A name that has gathered an air of infamy around Edgeley Park is Kenan Dünnwald-Turan.

He was another Scunthorpe loanee, this time arriving in September 2021, making just a 24-minute cameo upfront against Yeovil Town before never being seen again by County fans.

In that game, his main action came when he sent a one-on-one with the goalkeeper nearer to the corner flag than the back of the net.

He is now in the Scottish second tier with Abroath, where he is still in search of his first league goal, having had a short spell in the German fifth division.