Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get themselves into a better position in the coming weeks following a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Owls, they already face a major battle in their quest to secure Championship survival and although there's still plenty of the season left to go, things don't look promising for them at this stage.

Having worked so hard to get themselves promoted from League One at the second time of asking, they won't want their new second-tier spell to end after just one season, but something special may be needed for them to drag themselves to safety now.

The second tier is arguably a much harder division to compete in this year following the promotion of an excellent team like Ipswich Town and the relegation of three strong teams, with Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton all in contention to secure a Premier League return.

Wednesday's owner Dejphon Chansiri sanctioned plenty of signings during the summer window, but it hasn't paid dividends thus far and their supporters will be nervously waiting to see whether current boss Danny Rohl can turn things around.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

In this piece, we have ranked Rohl and the Owls' past six managers in order from worst to best.

7 Xisco Munoz

Munoz failed to win a league game in-charge of the Owls.

Xisco's time at the helm was pretty dreadful, with the former Watford boss unable to win a single league game at Hillsborough.

The only game he did win came in the EFL Cup against Stockport County - and the Owls were only just able to squeeze through on penalties.

Despite being allowed to make several signings during the summer, he wasn't able to take advantage of that and implement his style successfully.

6 Tony Pulis

Pulis was only marginally better than Munoz.

Pulis also endured an awful time in charge.

And the only major reason why he's above Xisco in this list is because he did have a pre-season to get his team into shape.

Coming in during the November of 2020, he spent less than two months at the club after winning just one of his games in charge, with that victory coming against Coventry City in a narrow home win.

For a manager of his reputation, he will be bitterly disappointed about his spell at Hillsborough.

5 Danny Rohl

Rohl is new to the Wednesday job.

Because he's so new, it's difficult to make a judgement on Rohl and this is why he isn't above others in this list.

However, he has a magnificent coaching CV and will be hoping that he can translate some of those skills into management.

The 34-year-old is clearly talented, but also inexperienced and it remains to be seen whether he's the man Wednesday need in their relegation battle.

4 Jos Luhukay

Luhukay had a very strong Wednesday squad, but ultimately failed.

Luhukay endured a poor start to his reign but managed to pick things up during the latter stages of the 2017/18 campaign and looked to have got things back on track.

But in late 2018, results were extremely poor and it was no major shock when he was sacked in the December of that year.

With this squad he had, it could be argued that he should have done better.

3 Garry Monk

Monk's spell in-charge of Wednesday did show some promise.

Like Pulis, Monk didn't have a pre-season to implement his ideas and that's regrettable because his predecessor Steve Bruce left back in July and that should have given the Owls the opportunity to appoint a new boss.

But Monk didn't come in until the early stages of September.

The ex-Swansea City man guided the Owls to 16th at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, which wasn't too bad - but started the following season pretty poorly and was sacked in November 2020.

2 Steve Bruce

Bruce impressed as Wednesday manager before Newcastle United came calling.

Bruce did reasonably well during his time at the helm, taking over in February 2019 and only losing three times during his spell in South Yorkshire.

Doing particularly well during the early stages of his time there, he did enough to guide them to a top-half finish.

Unfortunately for the Owls, Newcastle United came calling for him and the experienced manager couldn't really turn that opportunity down.

1 Darren Moore

Moore divided opinion, but he ended Wednesday's League One nightmare.

Moore did split opinions at times, but managed to win over the supporters during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, with their comeback against Peterborough United in the play-off likely to live long in the memories.

The club then managed to seal promotion against their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley via a late header - and they are clearly missing Moore at the moment following a horrendous start to this season.

He thoroughly deserves his place at the top of this list.