Highlights Neil Critchley had the lowest win percentage of any QPR manager and had a shocking time at the club, resulting in his departure.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's time at QPR was forgettable, winning fewer than a third of his games and struggling to find any form or rhythm.

Gareth Ainsworth has not made a significant improvement at QPR this season, and if things don't pick up soon, he may slip down in the rankings.

Queens Park Rangers continue to limp along at the moment, with them at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops have been in trouble for a while now, and under Gareth Ainsworth things just have not gone as he would have hoped.

He inherited a side that was low on confidence and in a real rut, and though they avoided the drop last year, they are once again in the mire as things stand in the league this season.

He'll be eager to turn it around as quickly as he can, then, but whilst we wait and see what happens next we've been looking at where he stacks up compared to the other six Rangers managers that have been at the club in the last few years.

Here's how QPR's last seven managers stack up against one another, then...

7 Neil Critchley

QPR turning to Critchley made sense at the time, but it didn't work out.

Unfortunately for Critchley, there really could be no other name to come in bottom in this list - despite his appointment seeming a sound one at the time given the work he had done prior.

For the former Blackpool boss, things never worked at QPR, and he boasts the unfortunate statistic of the lowest win percentage of any QPR boss to have been in the role on a permanent basis.

He had a shocking time in west London, try as they might to get going, and he simply had to leave in the end.

6 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink's spell in-charge of QPR was forgettable.

Hasselbaink has done a good job at places like Burton Albion during his managerial career, but his time at Queens Park Rangers was not massively successful whatsoever.

He won fewer than a third of his games during his time at Rangers, and the club struggled to find any sort of form or rhythm during his time there.

A pretty forgettable period for all involved.

5 Gareth Ainsworth

Ainsworth hasn't impressed, but he did stop the slide in 2022/23.

It was a close call between Hasselbaink and Ainsworth, with neither boasting a great win percentage during their respective spells at the club.

We've just about edged with Ainsworth given what he was walking into at the time last year, but QPR haven't really improved this season and so he may well be slipping down this list soon if things do not pick up and fast.

4 Steve McClaren

McClaren was by no means a disaster, but he didn't hit heights like he had earlier in his career.

Things were a bit better for McClaren at QPR, with him winning just over a third of his games during his time in charge of the club.

Things went well enough during his early days at the club, but a run of just one win in 15 matches at the end of his tenure meant he left in very disappointing fashion.

Certainly, he was unable to produce the sort of results we saw from him at the likes of Middlesbrough earlier in his career.

3 Ian Holloway

Holloway ranks highly after his most recent QPR stint.

McClaren actually replaced Holloway but we've got the latter just about above the former in this list.

He is obviously a club legend and has given a lot to QPR in various roles, but he was also at the club for a decent period of time in his last spell with them.

He wasn't there for as long as he was in his first spell there as a manager, but still had nearly two years at the helm.

2 Mark Warburton

Warburton had QPR in the top-six conversation.

Warburton's time at QPR divided fans at points but it's probably fair to say that his time there was probably one of the more successful periods in the club's recent history.

He put together a very decent side with some talented players and some good experience, getting QPR into the play-off and promotion conversations, though they would always fall short in that regard.

In the end, a change was felt to be needed.

1 Mick Beale

Despite a controversial exit to Rangers, Beale did a good job at QPR.

Beale won lots of praise for the work he did at QPR and fans thought that he might be the man to return them to the Premier League.

However, his head was quite quickly turned by a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, and he moved there - with many QPR fans disappointed by that fact.

His time at Ibrox did not go to plan, though, and he is now without a job - it remains to be seen where he ends up next.