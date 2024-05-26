Highlights QPR have had a rollercoaster history with highs and lows, including League Cup and FA Cup success.

A look at the seven top QPR managers based on points per game reveals the likes of Venables and Warnock.

Cifuentes, one of the recent successful managers, guides QPR to safety and aims at restoring former glories.

QPR have endured plenty of highs and lows during their history.

League Cup winners in 1967, they have come close to winning it all domestically.

FA Cup runners-up in 1982. They finished second in the old first division in 1976, their highest-ever league finish.

Recent history has seen them enjoy spells in the Premier League without ever truly establishing themselves, and they have been mired in a battle to avoid relegation to League One in the last few years.

Such turmoil has seen many managers come and go. But with Marti Cifuentes guiding the Rs to safety, it's hoped he can be the man to restore the club to its former glories.

With Cifuentes a popular figure at Loftus Road, we take a look at the seven QPR managers with the best points per game ratio (PPG).

They have to have managed more than 25 games for the club, though, so no Mick Harford or Alan Mullery in this list.

Highest-ranked QPR managers based on PPG, as per Transfermarkt Manager PPG Terry Venables 1.72 Dave Sexton 1.58 Neil Warnock 1.50 Ian Holloway 1.48 Marti Cifuentes 1.45 Mark Warburton 1.40 Stewart Houston 1.38

7 Stewart Houston - 1.38 PPG

Stewart Houston took charge of 56 games for QPR between September 1996 and November 1997.

QPR spent big during his first summer at the club, breaking their transfer record to bring in John Spencer from Chelsea.

Gavin Peacock also arrived from their west London rivals, but the pair were unable to secure a play-off spot for the Rs as they finished ninth in the second tier, now known as the Championship.

Houston was given the start of the next season to turn things around but was eventually fired four months into the new campaign after a slow start.

6 Mark Warburton - 1.40 PPG

Mark Warburton is QPR's second longest-serving manager, having taken charge of 150 games between May 2019 and June 2022.

Warburton steadied the ship with QPR battling financial uncertainty.

Disagreements between Warburton and the board marred the relative success he had on the pitch, and he was eventually sacked after three years in the job.

5 Marti Cifuentes - 1.45 PPG

Marti Cifuentes features on this list after a miraculous turnaround saw the Rs secure safety with a game to spare this season.

Cifuentes has only taken charge of 33 games, and it remains to be seen if he can keep up this run of form.

But many Rs fans are confident in Cifuentes' ability and hope the Spaniard can push them towards the top half of the table next season.

4 Ian Holloway - 1.48 PPG

February 2001 - February 2006

Ian Holloway is a bonafide club legend with no manager having taken charge of more games for QPR.

Holloway has enjoyed two stints at the club. But it was his first spell where he enjoyed the most success.

In charge from February 2001 to February 2006, Holloway oversaw 244 games as QPR boss.

During his time in charge, QPR dropped down to the third tier, now known as League One, and only achieved promotion back to the second tier in 2004.

This explains why he ranks so highly on the list, but he is nonetheless heralded as a cult hero for his time both as a player and a manager.

3 Neil Warnock - 1.50 PPG

March 2010 - January 2012

Neil Warnock is another QPR manager to have enjoyed multiple stints at the club.

Warnock took charge of three games as temporary manager during the 2015/16 season. But it's his first stint that cemented his legacy at the club.

Arriving in March 2010, Warnock secured promotion to the Premier League in his first full season in charge.

It was a momentous achievement, but the Rs struggled in the top-flight and Warnock was relieved of his duties in January 2012.

2 Dave Sexton - 1.58 PPG

Dave Sexton is remembered for taking QPR to within touching distance of their first and only top-flight title.

Sexton took charge of 125 games between October 1974 and July 1977.

His crowning moment came when he took QPR to within a point of champions Liverpool in the 1975-76 season, securing UEFA Cup football and QPR's highest-ever league finish.

1 Terry Venables - 1.72 PPG

The late Terry Venables is an icon at QPR after guiding the club to the UEFA Cup in 1984.

The former Rs player brought unprecedented success to the west London club, finishing as runners-up in the 1982 FA Cup final.

He secured promotion to the topflight in 1983, finishing fifth a year later to secure UEFA Cup football.

During four years at the club, Venables restored QPR to the glory days they had enjoyed during the mid-1970s, and he left for Barcelona, where he would go on to become one of the greatest English managers in history.