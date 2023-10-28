Portsmouth are battling at the top of the League One table in 2023/24.

John Mousinho’s side are hoping to push for automatic promotion this year as they seek a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Pompey have not played in the second division since 2012, having spent the last decade competing in the third and fourth tiers of English football.

It has been a long journey for the club since suffering significant financial difficulties in the 2010s, but the south coast side finally look like they might be heading back up the football pyramid.

Here we rank Pompey’s last seven managers from worst to best…

7 Richie Barker

Barker’s time at Portsmouth lasted just a few short months, with the club competing in their first campaign down in League Two.

The 48-year-old oversaw just 20 games in charge of the side, winning only four, before being dismissed after just three months at the helm.

Portsmouth went on to finish 13th in the table as a result of this poor run of form.

6 Guy Whittingham

Whittingham lasted 12 months in charge of Portsmouth, but he was responsible for overseeing the club’s relegation into League Two.

The Englishman was in charge of the club for their one campaign in League One on their way down the football pyramid, finishing bottom of the table.

Whittingham was replaced by Barker midway through the 2013-14 season after 51 games at the helm.

5 Andy Awford

Awford’s time in charge was quite underwhelming, as the team continued to struggle in League Two.

Pompey earned their lowest-ever league finish under the 51-year-old, coming 16th in the table.

He lasted just over one year at the South Coast club before being replaced near the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

4 Danny Cowley

Cowley’s time in charge saw Portsmouth competing for promotion back to the Championship, but falling just short.

The 44-year-old had just one full season in charge, leading the team to a 10th-place finish, after coming eighth the year prior.

He was replaced earlier this year after a disappointing run of form saw their promotion push collapse.

3 John Mousinho

Mousinho is the current Portsmouth manager, who is overseeing a positive start to the 2023-24 season.

He replaced Cowley at the helm at Fratton Park, turning things around to guide the club to an eighth-place finish in the table.

He is hoping to become the man that takes Pompey back to the Championship this year and will climb higher up this list if he can.

2 Kenny Jackett

Jackett’s time at Portsmouth maintained their position in the third tier, with the 61-year-old taking the reins of the first team squad following their promotion from League Two.

The high point of Jackett’s reign was an EFL Trophy triumph in 2019, with the team reaching the play-offs in the same year.

1 Paul Cook

Cook was in charge of Portsmouth for two years, initially leading the team to the play-offs in League Two in the 2015-16 campaign.

The former midfielder then led the club to promotion to the third division with a League Two title triumph.

However, he departed immediately after this achievement, ending his time at Fratton Park on a high note.