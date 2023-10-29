Highlights Port Vale recorded an 18th-placed finish in their first year back in League One after promotion from League Two.

Michael Brown was the worst-ranked manager, losing 19 of his 34 games in charge before being sacked.

Darrell Clarke led the Valiants to promotion but was dismissed despite the team sitting outside the relegation zone in League One.

Port Vale will be hoping for further progress in League One this season.

The Valiants recorded an 18th-placed finish in their first year back in third tier last season after promotion from League Two, with Andy Crosby guiding the club to safety after replacing Darrell Clarke on an interim basis in April.

Crosby was handed the job permanently in May, and he will be looking to remain clear of relegation trouble once again in the year ahead.

As Crosby continues to settle into life in the hot seat at Vale Park, we ranked the club's last seven managers from worst to best...

7 Michael Brown

Brown joined Vale as a player in July 2014, and he was initially given a role coaching the reserve team before being appointed as Bruno Ribiero's assistant in June 2016.

The 46-year-old took over as interim manager following Ribeiro's dismissal in December 2016, but despite being unable to keep the club in League One, he was handed the permanent job in May 2017.

However, after picking up just four points from the first eight games of the 2017-18 season, Brown was sacked in September 2017, departing after winning only six of his 34 games in charge, drawing nine and losing 19.

Brown is yet to return to management after his exit from Vale Park, and he has instead moved into punditry.

6 Neil Aspin

After his impressive work with Harrogate Town, Halifax Town and Gateshead, Aspin was appointed as Brown's replacement as Vale manager in October 2017.

Aspin guided the Valiants to safety in the 2017-18 season, finishing 20th in the League Two table, but their struggles continued into the following campaign.

The 58-year-old resigned in January 2019 with the club sitting 18th in the table, leaving after winning 24, drawing 23 and losing 31 of his 78 games in charge, and like his predecessor Brown, he has been out of work since his departure from Vale Park.

5 Bruno Ribeiro

Ribeiro was appointed Vale manager in June 2016 after Rob Page made the move to Northampton Town.

The 48-year-old enjoyed an excellent start to life at Vale Park, and his side were in and around the play-off places during the early part of the 2016-17 season, but after a decline in form, Ribeiro resigned in December 2016 with the club sitting 17th in the table.

Ribeiro won 10, drew six and lost 13 of his 29 games in charge, and he has since gone on to manage Salgueiros, Cova de Piedade, Interclube, Olhanense and Moura.

4 Andy Crosby

After winning one and losing three of his four games in caretaker charge to lead the club to safety last season following Clarke's dismissal, Crosby was appointed Vale manager on a permanent basis in May.

Crosby's side enjoyed an excellent start to the season, which included impressive victories over the likes of Reading, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, but the Valiants' form has declined in recent weeks.

Vale still remain clear of the relegation zone, and it has been a strong start overall to Crosby's reign, but the jury is still out on the 50-year-old at this point.

3 Rob Page

Page was initially appointed Vale manager on an interim basis following Micky Adams' resignation in September 2014 before being handed the job permanently the following month.

The 49-year-old guided the Valiants to safety in the 2014-15 season, finishing 18th in the table, and his side recorded an impressive 12th-placed finish in the 2015-16 campaign.

However, Page left Vale Park in May 2016 to take over at newly-promoted Northampton, departing after winning 35, drawing 20 and losing 38 of his 83 games in charge.

It did not work out for Page with the Cobblers, but he has been in charge of the Welsh national team since November 2020, leading his country at Euro 2020 and last year's World Cup.

2 John Askey

Askey began his playing career with Vale, and he returned to the club as manager in February 2019 following Aspin's resignation.

The 58-year-old led the Valiants to League Two safety in the 2018-19 season, and his side were in play-off contention in the 2019-20 campaign, sitting eighth in the table when the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vale struggled to replicate that form the following season, and Askey was sacked in January 2021 with the club sitting 17th in the table, departing after winning 34, drawing 25 and losing 32 of his 91 games in charge.

Askey has since had a successful spell at York City, and he is currently managing National League side Hartlepool United.

1 Darrell Clarke

Clarke was named as Askey's replacement in February 2021, making the move from Walsall to take over at Vale Park.

After finishing 13th in the 2021-22 season, Clarke led the Valiants to promotion the following campaign, beating Mansfield Town 3-0 in the play-off final at Wembley.

With Vale sitting outside the relegation zone in League One, many felt Clarke's dismissal in April was harsh, and he left the club after winning 52, drawing 27 and losing 45 of his 124 games in charge.

Clarke returned to management in September with Cheltenham Town.