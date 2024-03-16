Highlights Some of the worst Plymouth Argyle players in the 21st century include Blackman, Mellor, Blissett, Opinel, Miller, West, Ciftci, and Macey.

Every supporter up and down the EFL has had to witness some truly woeful players pull on the shirt of their club.

Plymouth Argyle are no exception to this and something that will always influence a list like this is personal memories.

As a result, here are eight of the worst players to wear the green and white of Argyle in the 21st century, according to us at FootballLeagueWorld.

8 Andre Blackman

Andre Blackman is the first name on the list and, in all honesty, he was one of 100s of Argyle men to not play all that much and to fail to impress in his brief stint.

As a result, there are many different players that could take eighth spot, but it is the ex-Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur youngster who features.

The 33-year-old most recently played for Dulwich Hamlet and, during his time at Argyle, made a mere six appearances in League Two.

7 Kelvin Mellor

Kelvin Mellor, on the other hand, played 92 times for Argyle and so may feel hard done by to feature.

He was at the club during a particularly low point and, with poor performances and major howlers being aplenty, he stood out like a sore thumb at right-back.

This didn’t stop Derek Adams from reuniting with Mellor at Morecambe, though.

Kelvin Mellor's Plymouth Argyle league statistics, as per Transfermarkt Competition Season Appearances Goals/assists Cards Minutes League Two 15/16 41 4 5 3,313 League Two (play-offs) 15/16 3 1 0 270 League Two 14/15 37 6 2 3,253 League Two (play-offs) 14/15 2 1 1 180

6 Nathan Blissett

Signing for a fee wasn’t commonplace in the green half of Devon, so the £15,000 that saw Nathan Blissett switch Torquay for Plymouth came with a lot of attention.

It is safe to say that the investment in the striker did not pay off. After all, he scored just four times for Argyle.

5 Sacha Opinel

The first club that Sacha Opinel played for England was Plymouth Argyle, and it did not go to plan in the slightest.

Eric Cantona’s cousin didn’t make a single league appearance during this trial period, his only outing coming in the Football League Trophy.

4 Gary Miller

Scotsman Gary Miller was signed to replace Kelvin Mellor in defence and managed to further worsen that position.

He might have been with the club for a couple of seasons, but Miller was by no means successful.

3 Taribo West

Taribo West is something of a Pilgrims’ cult hero but for all the wrong reasons.

A UEFA Cup winner with Inter Milan and an Olympic Gold medalist, the Green Army can be forgiven for holding high expectations.

West was into his 30s when he arrived in Devon, and it showed the 360 Championship minutes, saying all you need to know.

2 Nadir Ciftci

Loan moves tend to be hit-and-miss on the best of days and Nadir Ciftci’s time with Argyle certainly wasn’t the best.

It didn’t work out for the Turkish striker at Celtic, but the reputation of playing for the Scottish giants preceded him, only for him to play eight times in green and white and score a whopping zero times.

1 Matt Macey

As was previously alluded to, personal memories will always have the biggest impact on a list of this nature.

Similarly to Ciftci, Matt Macey was a loan signing of whom a lot was expected.

The Arsenal shot-stopper was truly woeful in an Argyle shirt though, and he quickly had the Green Army right on his back as a result.

He is now plying his trade for Dockyard Derby rivals Portsmouth in League One.