The rise of Plymouth Argyle back to the Championship under manager Steven Schumacher is particularly impressive, with his predecessors laying the groundwork.

Each of the past seven Plymouth Argyle managers have left their mark, with some becoming club icons and contributing to the team's success.

Not so long ago, there was a very real threat of administration for the Devonshire club. This makes their rise back to the Championship under Steven Schumacher even more impressive. The manager has played a major part in this with his predecessors laying the groundwork.

Here is a ranking of the last seven Plymouth Argyle managers to have graced the Home Park dugout.

7 Peter Reid

Peter Reid is highly-rated at Plymouth still.

Peter Reid’s managerial CV is quite a unique one, his most recent job being with Mumbai City.

Prior to that, Reid took charge of Plymouth Argyle for 60 games between July 2010 and September 2011.

He averaged 0.95 points per game and, despite struggles on the field, he is a beloved figure in the green half of Devon due to the generosity he showed to the club in their darkest times.

6 Paul Mariner

Mariner managed Plymouth for 29 games.

Paul Mariner is another name who only evokes a positive reaction when being discussed by the Home Park faithful.

He sadly passed away back in 2021, but not before he was able to establish himself as an Argyle icon.

Mariner played well over 100 times for the Pilgrims as well as managing them for 29 games, with assistant manager spells either side of that stint.

5 Carl Fletcher

Fletcher took charge of 70 games.

Welshman Carl Fletcher also played for Plymouth Argyle - he first arrived on loan in 2009 from Crystal Palace before signing permanently and staying until 2012.

The two-time Argyle player of the year saw his time on the pitch crossover with his managerial duties in the form of a player-coach role.

He was in charge of 70 matches and averaged 1.09 points per game.

4 Derek Adams

Adams oversaw a promotion at Plymouth.

Derek Adams’ style of play sometimes rubbed Argyle fans up the wrong way, but it has to be said that the results are there for all to see.

The further this list comes along, the more recent the managers are becoming, which points to the upwards trajectory being enjoyed by Plymouth Argyle currently.

Peter Hartley’s last-gasp header saw Argyle beat Portsmouth in the play-off semi-final only for them to play awfully against AFC Wimbledon at Wembley Stadium.

The players regrouped under Adams though, and they then went up to League One automatically the following season.

Adams, who is now in his second stint at the helm of Morecambe, managed over 200 Argyle games and averaged 1.5 points per game.

3 Paul Sturrock

Sturrock takes third spot on this list for his Plymouth stint.

This list is club legends galore, with Paul Sturrock as the next man up, and the first on the podium.

He was a one-club man as a player with Dundee United but managed a number of different clubs, including two stints at Home Park.

Sturrock’s first spell saw him take charge of 86 games and the second, 99, with the former bringing a better win ratio to the table.

Not to mention, he has two league titles to show for his success managing the team in green and white.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner at the club

2 Ryan Lowe

Lowe is a controversial figure, but his record speaks for itself.

Saying that Ryan Lowe is an unpopular figure amongst the Green Army is quite the understatement.

Things were going well for him at the club when he all of a sudden jumped ship to Preston North End and the Argyle fans still haven’t let him forget it.

When it comes to results though, even the most ardent of Plymouth Argyle supporter can’t deny that Lowe brought success.

Under Lowe’s management, they were promoted out of League Two once again and he was then able to establish the Greens as a League One mainstay.

Ryan Lowe at Plymouth Argyle Appointed Departed P W D L June 2019 December 2021 128 55 29 44

1 Steven Schumacher

The current manager tops our list.

Who would replace Ryan Lowe but his trusted assistant Steven Schumacher?

After turning down the chance to follow Lowe to Deepdale, Schumacher stepped into the headline role and not a single person at the club will have looked back since.

The aura in the dressing room remained high and it then went to new levels when Argyle won League One with 101 points last term.

Prior to that, Argyle missed out on a play-off spot on the final day and this clearly motivated the group to go even further when last season rolled around.

Schumacher is the current boss and the 39-year-old, at the time of writing, has his 100th game in charge right around the corner.

Championship football suits Home Park and Home Park certainly suits Championship football.