Highlights Notts County has struggled with managerial stability in recent years, but current boss Luke Williams has brought stability and success to the club.

Harry Kewell's time as manager was forgettable, with a disappointing win-rate of 21.4% and a short tenure of just 14 games.

Mark Cooper's stint at Notts County was brief and unremarkable, with a win-rate of only 30% from his 10 games in charge.

Current boss Luke Williams guided Notts County to promotion back to the Football League earlier this year.

The last few years have been very up and down for the Magpies, with several managers walking through the door.

he club seems to have finally found some stability under current manager Luke Williams as they sit spretty at the top end of League Two after earning promotion through the play-offs last campaign.

The club suffered relegation to the National League for the first time in its history in 2019, and it took longer than expected to return to the Football League. Today, Football League World reflects on Notts County's last seven managers, excluding caretakers, and ranks them from worst to best based on their job in Nottinghamshire.

7 Harry Kewell

Kewell enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Liverpool, Leeds and Australia, most notably, but his time in charge at Notts County was one to forget. He joined the club at the start of the 2018/19 League Two campaign and was sacked in the November, after just 14 games in charge.

From those 14 games, he guided his side to three wins, four draws and seven losses, giving him a rather disappointing win-rate of 21.4%.

6 John Sheridan

Sheridan's tenure at Notts County was quite miserable, to say the least. He joined the Magpies ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, with many expecting the club to have a positive season. That wasn't the case however, especially the 6 months that Sheridan was in charge of.

Equaling a club record of nine successive defeats, Notts County were a point above the relegation zone and Sheridan was inevitably sacked.

5 Mark Cooper

It was a 'blink, and you'll miss it' stint for Mark Cooper at Notts County, with the current Yeovil Town manager taking charge of just 10 games during his time with the Magpies. Cooper was given a points target when joining the club, and despite County's best efforts to keep him at the club after meeting the target, he made the decision to leave.

His tenure was far from special though, having led his side to three wins, two draws and five losses from his 10 games in charge.

4 Ian Burchnall

Burchnall was appointed as manager in March 2021 in the hopes that he would guide County back to the Football League. Despite him possessing a strong win-rate of 50.7% at the club, he was ultimately unsuccessful in his task of promotion at Meadow Lane after falling short in both of his play-off runs.

3 Neal Ardley

The current York City manager entered Meadow Lane mid-way through the 2018/19 campaign in an attempt to save struggling Notts County from impending relegation. Ardley made it to the last day of the season with safety still in the balance, but their relegation was soon confirmed.

County bounced back the following season, as they sat in third place going into the National League play-offs. They faced Harrogate Town in the final and sadly fell short. By the end of Ardley's reign, his win-rate was at 43%.

2 Kevin Nolan

Nolan spent a season and a half at Notts County and was a popular figure around the building. From his 84 games, he won 35 of them and regained some stability back at the club.

In his first season, he avoided relegation with the team he inherited from John Sheridan, and in the following season Nolan guided his side to a fifth place finish.

1 Luke Williams

Williams has built a formidable squad over the last 16 months, and tops this list with ease. Last season, a staggering 107 points in the National League was still not enough to clinch the title due to Wrexham's dominance, but Williams led his side to play-off success with Notts County finally returning to the Football League.

The Magpies have started this season's League Two campaign strongly as they sit second in the table after picking up nine wins from their first 15 games.