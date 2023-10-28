Highlights Norwich City has had seven permanent managers since August 2009, some successful and some leaving a bad impression.

In the last 14 years, the Canaries have been in the third tier of English football and also found themselves in the Premier League. Some of the managers, then, have been successful, whilst some left a very bad impression.

In this list, Football League World ranks Norwich City's last seven managers.

Manager (Permanent Only) Length Of Service Paul Lambert August 2009 - June 2012 Chris Hughton June 2012 - April 2014 Neil Adams April 2014 - January 2015 Alex Neil January 2015 - March 2017 Daniel Farke May 2017 - November 2021 Dean Smith November 2021 - December 2022 David Wagner January 2023 -

7 Dean Smith

Dean Smith couldn't keep Norwich in the Premier League or convince in the Championship.

Smith was bought in to try to keep Norwich in the Premier League but failed to do so.

His time at the club ended with a dismal performance and defeat at Luton Town back down in the Championship. The Birmingham-born manager later took over at Leicester City but couldn't keep them in the Premier League and left at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

6 David Wagner

Wagner is the current man in-charge at Norwich but the jury is still out.

The German has been in charge since January 2023 and the jury is still out whether he is the right man to take Norwich City forward.

Injuries to key players such as Kieran Dowell last season and Josh Sargent this season haven't helped the team's performance and that cannot be blamed on Wagner.

However, he was bought in to get Norwich fighting for promotion and that hasn't happened so far.

Comments about who can play as a striker in Sargent's and Ashley Barnes' absence, as well as the use of substitutions are criticisms of the 52-year-old, but with the current off-field issues at Norwich City, Wagner should get more time to improve Norwich's on-field performances.

5 Neil Adams

Adams did a reasonable job in getting Norwich into the play-off picture, despite that push never threatening to mount to anything serious.

Adams played for Norwich 182 times during the 1990s and took up a managerial role at Carrow Road in 2014 following the sacking of Chris Hughton. Adams managed Norwich for 32 games, including for a spell in the Premier League, but failed to keep the club up.

In the following 2014-15 Championship season, Adams was dismissed with the club hovering around the play-off places but never really looking like mounting a serious promotion push.

Adams is now assistant to current Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber.

4 Chris Hughton

Hughton sits fourth despite overseeing an 11th place Premier League finish.

The ex-defender should maybe be higher in this list as Hughton was responsible for Norwich's highest recent position of 11th in the Premier League.

Known for being defensive minded, Hughton was by no means perfect, but he did a good job at Carrow Road.

Hughton is currently Ghana's head coach.

3 Alex Neil

Alex Neil oversaw a promotion and relegation in his time with Norwich.

Bought in to replace Neil Adams halfway through the 2014-15 season, Alex Neil made an instant impact, taking Norwich all the way to the play-off final at Wembley, beating local rivals Ipswich Town in the semi-finals.

His first season at Norwich culminated in a 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough at Wembley.

The proceeding season finished with a 19th place finish and relegation from the Premier League. Alex Neil was sacked in March 2017 with Norwich in mid-table in the Championship.

2 Paul Lambert

Lambert oversaw back-to-back promotions at Norwich City, leading them into the Premier League.

Taking over at Norwich's lowest ebb, with the team in the third division of English football, the Scot did a brilliant job at Carrow Road.

Lambert was appointed manager following his Colchester United side beating the Canaries 7-1 at Carrow Road on the opening day of the 2009-10 season.

Norwich won the 2009-10 League One title by nine points ahead of Leeds United and then finished second in the Championship the season after.

Players like Grant Holt, Wes Hoolahan and Chris Martin played a massive part in Norwich's success under Lambert.

In their first Premier League season since 2005, Norwich finished a respectable 12th. Lambert resigned from his job at Norwich City to join Aston Villa in the summer of 2012 but failed to replicate the magnificent job he did at Norwich City at Villa Park or any of the other four clubs he became manager of, and has been out of work since 2021.

1 Daniel Farke

Farke won two Championship titles at Norwich and mastered the second-tier.

Norwich won two Championship titles in three seasons under the popular German.

Farke's time at Carrow Road started poorly and in his first season the club finished 14th in the Championship.

But in 2018, everything changed, and Norwich City romped to the Championship title. During 2018-19 Norwich scored a lot of last-minute winners and played incredible attacking football.

They then won the Championship title again in 2020-21 following top-flight relegation and looked even better than in the previous title win thanks mainly to the imperious contributions of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia.

Norwich struggled in both Premier League campaigns under Farke, and he was sacked in November 2021. But his time is still a major highlight of recent Norwich City seasons.